We Know How Joe Biden Felt About Volodymyr Zelensky. He's Not Wrong.

President Joe Biden’s new book is coming out. The tour will be different because he’s fighting prostate cancer. Also, I think a lot of Democrats are, frankly, relieved that he’s not out there — they want to turn the page on this disaster. Mr. Biden still doesn’t get it: no one wanted him around after he imploded in the June 2024 debate against Trump. The only thing keeping him afloat was the myth that he was vivacious behind the scenes. That imploded faster than the OceanGate submersible that night. The arrogance of this man already oozes from the SparkNotes we’re getting here, and it remains his most annoying quality.

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Your family and inner circle, who showered you with idolization, created this bubble of accomplishment and confidence that didn't exist among the electorate. But his view on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn’t off the mark. It was spot-on for a man whose brain function has devolved into applesauce: He felt Zelensky was ungrateful. He’s not alone (via WSJ):

Biden says he had a “natural rapport” with the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II, marked by her “steely strength, combined with the glint of humor in her eye,” which reminded him of his late mother. Biden describes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “petulant tone,” and writes that he “liked to slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager.” While Biden believed that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s acting background “turned out to be very good training” for a wartime leader, Zelensky “could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected.” Biden writes that members of Trump’s team asked him to sign a letter allowing them to negotiate directly with Putin before Trump took office again. But Biden refused, “unwilling to give them carte blanche for what I expected would be a kind of surrender, at Ukraine’s expense.”

Biden also said that Trump told him after the 2024 election that if it weren’t for politics, they could’ve been good friends playing golf all the time.

No doubt, there will be sprinkles of truth and some interesting tidbits, but Biden’s book is likely going to be soaked in self-righteousness, riddled with myths, and chock-full of unnecessary drivel we don’t need to hear. You got booted by your own party, man. You’re a loser. Nancy Pelosi, who wasn’t even in congressional leadership, mowed down your political team in less than a week.

No one wants to hear ‘I told you so’ stories or ‘here’s my thought process’ from someone who was too slow and stupid to do the job. Frankly, just go away, man, but I also get that with the family’s government access web exposed and blown up, the Biden clan needs money. This is their only way to do it.

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