Last weekend, Peoria, Illinois, was on high alert: someone planted an explosive device at an ethanol production plant. An evacuation order was issued for residents living within a mile of the facility. Police went door-to-door to inform residents of the threat, and about 5,000 people were evacuated.

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"A device has been identified. We know it's a credible threat. We know it's a bomb. Yes" Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said at a press conference earlier this evening giving an update on the situation at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria. A large section of downtown Peoria remains on lockdown with evacuations still in effect for all locations with 1 mile of the facility on Edmund Street. Authorities are still responding to the incident and searching the large facility for additional devices. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 14, 2026

Peoria, Illinois Mayor Rita Ali says authorities have confirmed at least one active bomb at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant, the former ADM facility at 1 Edmund Street. Police have urged anyone living or working within a one mile radius to evacuate until further notice. The evacuation covers parts of Peoria and East Peoria, and Illinois State Police say numerous I-74 ramps into Peoria are closed. Local, state and federal authorities are on scene. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 14, 2026

State, Federal, and Local Law Enforcement have conducted an extensive search of the BioUrja facility. They have found no other items of concern. The evacuation order has been lifted. The street barricades will be removed, and all roads will be opened. https://t.co/JjSg9CY1pm https://t.co/BXbvzvGbYW — Peoria Police (@peoria_police) November 14, 2026

There was fear that additional devices had been planted elsewhere, prompting a massive search. Fortunately, the evacuation order was lifted, and the device found was neutralized. No other bombs were discovered. Today, a person of interest was arrested by police (via ABC 7 Chicago):

A person of interest is in custody after a bomb was found at an ethanol plant in Peoria, police said Monday. The incident happened at BioUrja Renewables, formerly the ADM plant, on Edmund Street on Friday. Residents within one mile of the plant were forced to evacuate as police investigated. The FBI said federal, state and local officers are carrying out law enforcement activity in Peoria County as part of the investigation. Video showed police activity outside of a home linked to the person taken into custody. A neighbor described what he heard. "I almost spilled my coffee on myself when those two big booms went off but everything on the news nowadays, this is nothing. It's just another, what's next...nothing violent happened which is good," the neighbor said. Peoria's police chief said authorities determined the package was a credible threat around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Bomb technicians made the device safe just after 9 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated.

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