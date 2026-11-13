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We Have Some Great News About the Ferry Disaster in New Orleans

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 13, 2026 9:30 PM
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We Have Some Great News About the Ferry Disaster in New Orleans
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The footage is harrowing as bystanders watched helplessly as an out-of-control tanker crashed into a cruise liner in New Orleans. The ship listed quickly as passengers jumped into the water to escape the sinking vessel. The good news: no one was killed. All hands were accounted for, though 32 passengers needed hospitalization. It’s been called the Miracle on the Mississippi (via CBS News):

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A major rescue operation took place Friday after a tanker struck a river cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, leaving the American Heritage passenger boat on its side and largely submerged in the water. 

Everyone aboard both vessels has been accounted for, officials said, and there were no fatalities reported.

The much larger tanker, identified as the Atlantic Asphalt, crashed into the paddlewheel cruise boat while it was docked at about 12:30 p.m. local time, the Port of New Orleans said. The American Heritage had docked about two hours earlier for passengers to disembark. 

In a news briefing late Friday afternoon, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said 32 passengers from the cruise ship were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but none with critical injuries. No one aboard the tanker was hurt, Moreno said. 

New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said two of her officers were also hospitalized during the rescue operation, but were in good condition.

There were about 129 passengers, in addition to crew members, aboard the American Heritage at the time of the collision, according to Port NOLA. 

Moreno said the tanker "lost control" and crashed into the cruise ship. As passengers were disembarking from the cruise ship, it "began to sink, and then eventually toppled over and flipped," sending people into the water, the mayor said.

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A feel-good story, though one that was likely missed, as the nation was gripped amid the FAA issuing a national ground stop that lasted all day. It was lifted earlier this evening. 

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News Topics CBS NEWS | LOUISIANA | MISSISSIPPI | VIDEO
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