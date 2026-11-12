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DC Shooter Identified. We Also Know His Motive.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 12, 2026 3:00 PM
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DC Shooter Identified. We Also Know His Motive.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Parts of Washington, D.C., were in lockdown after a shooting at a local gym. Amy had it earlier this morning. Shelter-in-place orders were issued but have since been lifted. Five people were shot in the attack; one was killed at Vida. The shooter barricaded himself for over an hour in his apartment building. He eventually shot and killed himself.

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The shooter was identified as Dr. Matt Lambert, and his motive apparently stemmed from black mold reportedly building up in his residence; he blamed Vida’s washers and dryers for contributing to the condensation in his penthouse. The attack occurred near Logan Circle. The person who was killed was the building manager (via City Cast DC):

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The suspect who unleashed gunfire in a popular Logan Circle gym Thursday morning, killing one person and wounding four others, was Matt Lambert, a federal law enforcement official confirmed to City Cast DC.

NBC Washington also identified the suspect as Lambert, citing two federal law enforcement officials. Lambert is a board-certified emergency physician, according to his website.

Court records show Lambert, a resident of Metropole Condos, had an active lawsuit against the condo association, alleging that work on the building’s facade caused water to leak into his penthouse unit resulting in more than $100,000 in damages.

Lambert also appears to be connected with an X account that complained about mold in the Metropole building and how his unit — an “uninhabitable penthouse” — wasn’t getting repaired like the others in the building.

At 8:06 a.m. Thursday, the account posted screenshots of what it called a “manifesto,” an engineering report showing how water damage and lack of care in the building had led to mold and disrepair.

Some of the posts appear to be screenshots from emails with VIDA Fitness, which is below Metropole Condos. In the lawsuit, the condo association claimed that VIDA’s laundry dryers caused excess moisture buildup in his unit. The account also posted about the issue in June.

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Lambert opened fire at officers as he barricaded himself inside. 

There’s also a paper trail: he filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court in 2025, alleging that black mold was found during façade repairs. He claimed he had been unable to live in the residence since November 2024 because of the infestation. 

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News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | WASHINGTON
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