UPDATE: One Dead, Four Injured in D.C. Gym Shooting; Suspect Reportedly Dead

Updated 10:46 am ET

Fox News is reporting that the suspect shot himself after spending more than an hour talking to police negotiators. Officers talking with the suspect heard a gunshot and entered the building, where they found the suspect. He is reportedly deceased.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The suspect believed to be behind this morning’s deadly shooting in Washington, D.C., has shot himself after spending more than an hour talking with police negotiators.



Officials spent more than an hour talking with the suspect while he barricaded himself inside an… pic.twitter.com/pO5VK6nTGi — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 12, 2026

One of the victims shot at the gym has also died.

BREAKING: 1 dead, 4 injured including one in critical condition after DC gym shooting, police say pic.twitter.com/DIJZTVCaq1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 12, 2026

Updated 10:43 am ET

The suspect in this morning's Locan Circle shooting is now in police custody and is reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

🚨 JUST IN: WASHINGTON DC SHOOTER IS CONTAINED and suffering from a GUNSHOT wound, police say



Thank God 🙏🏻



"They've been talking him for over the past hour again, attempting to try to resolve the situation."



"Just moments ago, while communicating with that individual, officers… pic.twitter.com/M30t8glrtU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

Updated 10 am ET

Reports are that police continue to negotiate with the suspect. There may also be a fire intentionally set in that same area, and DC Fire and EMS cannot gain access at this time.

Police continue to negotiate with the active shooter suspect, who is barricaded inside of an apartment at 1517 15th Street NW, over the phone.



It appears a fire has been intentionally set inside that same area. DC Fire & EMS not able to gain access inside.… — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 12, 2026

Original story

At least four people were shot near Logan Circle in D.C. this morning. The Associated Press reported that the shooter had not yet been caught.

BREAKING: Four people have been shot in a trendy Washington, D.C., neighborhood within walking distance from the White House, police say. https://t.co/gYvL6z536F — The Associated Press (@AP) November 12, 2026

CBS News reported that the shooting took place at Vida Fitness gym in the neighborhood.

Multiple people were shot in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood on Thursday morning, according to a city councilmember. Police are searching for the suspect, she said.



City councilmember Brooke Pinto said on X there were shootings at and outside a Vida Fitness gym. A… pic.twitter.com/y5C2bVUo7a — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2026

7News DC said the suspect is a white male, heavy-set and possibly wearing a gray shirt.

CNN is reporting that the suspect is barricaded inside of an apartment building near the scene, according to law enforcement and officials briefed on the incident.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: MASSIVE POLICE PRESENCE in DC after an active shooting with at least 4 shot, and the shooter is reportedly BARRICADED



Pray for the victims and the police who are RAPIDLY trying to get this scumbag mitigated 🙏🏻



"The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in… pic.twitter.com/4mismOzwzd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

At least four people were shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning near Logan Circle, D.C. police confirmed to 7News. The suspect is a white male, heavy-set and possibly wearing a gray shirt.



Police are treating this as an active shooting situation in the area of 15th and P… pic.twitter.com/FbJsSzGhSk — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) November 12, 2026

Video from the area shows several emergency vehicles responding to the scene early Thursday morning. Logan Circle is blocks from the White House.

ACTIVE SHOOTER NEAR LOGAN CIRCLE IN WASHINGTON DC: DC Police are investigating an ACTIVE SHOOTING near the the VIDA-Logan Circle gym at 15th Street & P Street NW.



So far, at least three people have been found shot in the area. A massive police response can be seen throughout the… pic.twitter.com/Pqy0IQyzMt — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) November 12, 2026

There may be as many as six victims, according to reports.

Advertisement

NEW: A source familiar with communications sent via the DHS Joint Incident Response Center says there are now 6 CASUALTIES in the Logan Circle Shooting, and inclement weather is preventing DHS from putting a drone in the air.



Suspect is near 15th/P and 15th/ RI Ave, per source pic.twitter.com/Yk8fSfuM0c — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) November 12, 2026

BREAKING: Active shooter with multiple victims reported near VIDA Fitness gym in Logan Circle area of Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/pFlzjMQyRG — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) November 12, 2026

The situation remains active, and shelter-in-place orders are in effect. At this time, there are no reports that the White House is on lockdown following the shooting, which took place roughly a mile to the north. Nearby schools are locked down.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.