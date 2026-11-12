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UPDATE: One Dead, Four Injured in D.C. Gym Shooting; Suspect Reportedly Dead

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 12, 2026 9:38 AM
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UPDATE: One Dead, Four Injured in D.C. Gym Shooting; Suspect Reportedly Dead BREAKING
Townhall Media

Updated 10:46 am ET

Fox News is reporting that the suspect shot himself after spending more than an hour talking to police negotiators. Officers talking with the suspect heard a gunshot and entered the building, where they found the suspect. He is reportedly deceased.

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One of the victims shot at the gym has also died.

Updated 10:43 am ET

The suspect in this morning's Locan Circle shooting is now in police custody and is reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

Updated 10 am ET

Reports are that police continue to negotiate with the suspect. There may also be a fire intentionally set in that same area, and DC Fire and EMS cannot gain access at this time.

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Original story

At least four people were shot near Logan Circle in D.C. this morning. The Associated Press reported that the shooter had not yet been caught.  

CBS News reported that the shooting took place at Vida Fitness gym in the neighborhood. 

7News DC said the suspect is a white male, heavy-set and possibly wearing a gray shirt. 

CNN is reporting that the suspect is barricaded inside of an apartment building near the scene, according to law enforcement and officials briefed on the incident. 

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Video from the area shows several emergency vehicles responding to the scene early Thursday morning. Logan Circle is blocks from the White House.

There may be as many as six victims, according to reports. 

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The situation remains active, and shelter-in-place orders are in effect. At this time, there are no reports that the White House is on lockdown following the shooting, which took place roughly a mile to the north. Nearby schools are locked down. 

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics ASSOCIATED PRESS | CBS NEWS | DHS | WASHINGTON
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