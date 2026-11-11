Markwayne Mullin's Pledges 'No Amnesty' on Fox News, but Was Later Taken to the Cleaners for That

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was adamant that there would be no amnesty. The official White House Twitter account made that pledge. It’s the issue that helped elect Trump twice, and now he might be softening his stance. During his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, he conceded that his deportation policy may have been too harsh. Making the case for some illegal aliens to remain, which is a form of amnesty. Mullin made the same promise but later said some DACA recipients could stay. So, there is a debate about offering amnesty to some illegals.

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🚨 BREAKING: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin declares amnesty will "NEVER" be on the table and there is NO change to mass deportations policy FULL STEAM AHEAD. "ZERO change. The president made that very clear. We're still going after the worst of the worst and amnesty will never be on the table." Stephen Miller is chief of staff and he wouldn't go for amnesty either! 🇺🇸 Amnesty is ALWAYS a bad idea. It just gives Dems free voters and betrays OUR voters — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2026

MY GOSH: President Trump appears to be completely BACKTRACKING on his mandate for mass deportations, now saying he is willing to work with Democrats to provide amnesty for illegal aliens that have been here for 10-15 years paying taxes but only committed one crime — “and that was that they came into the country illegally.” This would be UTTERLY DISASTROUS for the country! 60 Minutes: “What is one thing you would like to work with a Democratic majority on?” President Trump: “I'd love to do something on immigration.” 60 Minutes: “Do you think immigration hurt you in the midterms?” President Trump: “I think it both helped and hurt. I think I got an A-plus for closing up the border. I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out. But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs that created one violation for breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. Now, there is a large part of the country that thinks that they should be put out, and there's a large part of the country that thinks that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company or working in a hotel or doing something, right? And in some cases paying taxes. And there's a large group of people that thinks that they should be allowed to stay.” 60 Minutes: “So you think your deportation policy went too far?” President Trump: “I think it might be too tough, yeah.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 9, 2026

Mullin went on Fox News, where his points got wrecked by Laura Ingraham:

🚨 JUST NOW: Laura Ingraham DESTROYS Markwayne Miullin LIVE ON FOX for pushing for "LEGAL STATUS" for DACA illegals LAURA: "Why would ANY idea be floated to work with the Democrats on an issue that is their HOLY GRAIL?!" "It seems like EVERY TIME Republicans feel like they're running into a rough spot, they rush to some type of immigration deal with a party that you yourself has said has NO INTEREST in lowering immigration, legal immigration, or enforcing the laws as they exist." "Why did you float DACA, Mr. Secretary? Why is THAT the message for you guys this election?!" — @IngrahamAngle MULLIN: "... some of them may not even speak English or never even lived in their country!" WHAT KIND OF ARGUMENT IS THAT?! NO AMNESTY. PERIOD. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2026

I don’t know who keeps suggesting Markwayne Mullin be put on TV, but his ability to dig holes deeper and deeper is truly impressive. DACA illegals might be allowed to stay be because a huge swath of them “can’t speak English,” per Mullin 😂 Incredible — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 11, 2026

We need to keep an eye on this:

🚨 JUST IN: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin is open to PERMANENT LEGAL STATUS for DACA illegals, per politico NO. That’s AMNESTY. NOT what we voted for. We cannot give an INCH on this issue. “If we want to have an immigration reform where we can look at DACA and figure out a way that these individuals can become maybe legal permanent citizens or something like this, that’ll be up to Congress to do that. I’ll be open to talk to anything,” Mullin says — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 9, 2026

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Stumbled onto this White House page from April... https://t.co/tyypzGEZDL https://t.co/8QCc6thQZB — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) November 10, 2026

"There won't be amnesty." - President Donald J. Trump — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 9, 2026

🚨 BOOM: Fox analysis SLAMS amnesty as political suicide. Fox coverage notes amnesty is non-negotiable for the middle class. 🔥 STOP THE AMNESTY TRAP Protect the border and the base. https://t.co/GXWsTwxgMV — Aaron Bacus (@AaronBacus) November 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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