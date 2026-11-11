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Markwayne Mullin's Pledges 'No Amnesty' on Fox News, but Was Later Taken to the Cleaners for That

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 11, 2026 3:00 PM
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Markwayne Mullin's Pledges 'No Amnesty' on Fox News, but Was Later Taken to the Cleaners for That
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was adamant that there would be no amnesty. The official White House Twitter account made that pledge. It’s the issue that helped elect Trump twice, and now he might be softening his stance. During his interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, he conceded that his deportation policy may have been too harsh. Making the case for some illegal aliens to remain, which is a form of amnesty. Mullin made the same promise but later said some DACA recipients could stay. So, there is a debate about offering amnesty to some illegals. 

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Mullin went on Fox News, where his points got wrecked by Laura Ingraham:

We need to keep an eye on this:

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MARKWAYNE MULLIN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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