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The Dems Look to Exsanguinate Trump Administration in Hegseth Impeachment Push

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 11, 2026 7:00 AM
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The Dems Look to Exsanguinate Trump Administration in Hegseth Impeachment Push
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats do not care if you know their playbook. They won a wave midterm election; they’re coming into D.C. next year with pretty deep majorities, and while they cannot impeach Trump, they will go after his top officials instead. But we know the real target. Take this impeachment push for Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, which Thomas Massie took the helm of. It’s going to return even if this initial push fails. And the real target is Trump, based on the articles. The procedural vote failed last night, but it's not over.  

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They are gunning for this man with a death-by-a-thousand-cuts strategy, hoping to exsanguinate the Trump administration until it can’t fight a real impeachment push against the president. The Democrats are also betting that Trump will go half-cocked and reckless to the point that they can file official impeachment articles. It’s something of a throwback to what Republicans did to ensnare Andrew Johnson after Lincoln’s assassination: he tried to fire Edwin Stanton, defying the then-Tenure of Office Act. 

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While former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a strong defense of Hegseth, she also exposed how the Democrats will mission creep their way toward impeaching Trump:

LEAVITT: “I was in the Situation Room, I was in the Oval Office on many occasions where I watched firsthand Secretary of War Pete Hegseth act directly at the request and the execution of the commander-in-chief, his boss, the president of the United States.” “That’s why these articles of impeachment are fundamentally so flawed, because Secretary of War Hegseth was always acting on behalf of the president in directing the military.” 

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These guys have two years. It could be longer if they expand their majorities in 2028. Even if we chip away at the Democrats’ current foothold on the Hill, we’re unlikely to retake any chamber until 2030 or 2032. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | PETE HEGSETH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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