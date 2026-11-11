CNN's Kasie Hunt Tried to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti's Death





Last weekend, the media landscape and the Democrats were likely pounding Pepto-Bismol over the announcement of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ departure and Stephen Miller's rise to that post. Miller is seen as the Darth Vader of the Trump White House, the chief architect of the mass deportation policy. In other words, the return of law and order and the enforcement of federal immigration law.

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CNN’s Kasie Hunt just attempted to blame Stephen Miller for the death of Alex Pretti during a confrontation with CBP. Scott Jennings looked as though he could hardly believe what he was hearing and FIRED BACK in Miller’s defense. Hunt immediately tried to walk it back. HUNT: “Like the killing of Alex Pretti is a result of the tactics over at ICE that Stephen Miller championed. Is that really something that this administration, you know, thinks helped them on Tuesday?” JENNINGS: “Well, I don’t think it’s fair to say that someone who prefers to enforce federal immigration law and was sitting in the White House had anything personally to do with that tragedy that happened on the streets of Minneapolis.” HUNT: “I did not say that, Scott! I did not say that he had something personally to do with it. I said that he was an advocate for the tactics that led to it.” JENNINGS: “Well, he’s an advocate for enforcing federal immigration law.” Exactly. — Overton (@overton_news) November 6, 2026

CNN’s Kasie Hunt seemingly tried to assign blame to Miller for the death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last winter, which got called out by Scott Jennings: HUNT: “Like the killing of Alex Pretti is a result of the tactics over at ICE that Stephen Miller championed. Is that really something that this administration, you know, thinks helped them on Tuesday?” JENNINGS: “Well, I don’t think it’s fair to say that someone who prefers to enforce federal immigration law and was sitting in the White House had anything personally to do with that tragedy that happened on the streets of Minneapolis.” HUNT: “I did not say that, Scott! I did not say that he had something personally to do with it. I said that he was an advocate for the tactics that led to it.” JENNINGS: “Well, he’s an advocate for enforcing federal immigration law.”

Yep. We know your game, guys.

CNN interrupts and abruptly ends an interview with Karoline Leavitt because she mentioned Jake Tapper compared Trump to Hitler. Kasie Hunt isn't upset Tapper slandered Trump as a Nazi. She's upset Leavitt reminded the audience about it. https://t.co/niG8gw8SnZ — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) October 28, 2026

This network, man:

💥NEW: CNN viewers will *HATE* this answer by the TIME Magazine reporter who just interviewed TRUMP💥 CNN's Kasie Hunt asked a leading question about Trump's health — but TIME's Eric Cortellessa didn't take the bait. Hunt claimed Trump seemed to be struggling to hear Cortellessa's questions and noted Democrats allege the president is in poor health. She then asked how Cortellessa perceived Trump's "stamina" after interviewing him both last year and this past week. Cortellessa’s response: Trump has a "VERY HIGH LEVEL OF STAMINA" — and it hasn't declined. Cortellessa highlighted how Trump is traveling around the nation, barely sleeps, and works constantly. These are just facts. Trump is the same man he has always been. His energy level continues to be unprecedented. Fair reporters will admit this. Props to Cortellessa for bringing some truth to CNN. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 2, 2026

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