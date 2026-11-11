DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

CNN's Kasie Hunt Tried to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti's Death

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 11, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
CNN's Kasie Hunt Tried to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti's Death
AP Photo/Ron Harris


Last weekend, the media landscape and the Democrats were likely pounding Pepto-Bismol over the announcement of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ departure and Stephen Miller's rise to that post. Miller is seen as the Darth Vader of the Trump White House, the chief architect of the mass deportation policy. In other words, the return of law and order and the enforcement of federal immigration law. 

Advertisement

CNN’s Kasie Hunt seemingly tried to assign blame to Miller for the death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last winter, which got called out by Scott Jennings:

HUNT: “Like the killing of Alex Pretti is a result of the tactics over at ICE that Stephen Miller championed. Is that really something that this administration, you know, thinks helped them on Tuesday?”

JENNINGS: “Well, I don’t think it’s fair to say that someone who prefers to enforce federal immigration law and was sitting in the White House had anything personally to do with that tragedy that happened on the streets of Minneapolis.”

HUNT: “I did not say that, Scott! I did not say that he had something personally to do with it. I said that he was an advocate for the tactics that led to it.”

JENNINGS: “Well, he’s an advocate for enforcing federal immigration law.”

Recommended
Joe Biden Really Shouldn't Have Gone to Ireland Matt Vespa Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil? Mark Lewis
Advertisement

Yep. We know your game, guys. 

This network, man:

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | LAW AND ORDER | STEPHEN MILLER | WHITE HOUSE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Joe Biden Really Shouldn't Have Gone to Ireland

Joe Biden Really Shouldn't Have Gone to Ireland

Matt Vespa
Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

Mark Lewis
One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

One Big Midterm Lesson: No More GOP Zombie Hacks

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos