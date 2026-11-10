Here Are the Three Updates Regarding Lindsay Clancy

Well, the November hearing on the Lindsay Clancy case has come and gone. Clancy is the woman at the center of the murder trial that gained national attention and exposed how there are a lot of sick women in this country who empathize with this child killer. Clancy killed her three children in January 2023 with exercise bands before jumping out of a second-story building, leaving her with injuries that left her paralyzed from the waist down. In September 2026, her murder trial ended in a hung jury, which incensed her attorney, Kevin Reddington.

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Clancy admitted to killing her kids. This was all about getting her off on the grounds of insanity, which, blessedly, a lone juror, Michael P. Desronvil, blocked. This was a murder trial, not some launching pad to expand the discussion of mental health, which some of these female jurors thought could happen. The good news is that Clancy can be retried for murder, and she should:

BREAKING: Three MAJOR rulings in the Lindsay Clancy triple murder case. Judge William Sullivan DENIED Clancy's motion to dismiss the murder charges on double jeopardy grounds, ruling that the deadlocked jury did justify the September mistrial. He also DENIED the defense's request to investigate the holdout juror, including access to confidential records and cellphone data. Lastly, Sullivan DENIED the prosecutor's gag order request to restrict defense attorneys' public statements about the case, jurors and deliberations. All three rulings were issued today, Nov. 9. A retrial date has not yet been set. — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) November 9, 2026

Judge William Sullivan DENIED Clancy's motion to dismiss the murder charges on double jeopardy grounds, ruling that the deadlocked jury did justify the September mistrial. He also DENIED the defense's request to investigate the holdout juror, including access to confidential records and cellphone data. Lastly, Sullivan DENIED the prosecutor's gag order request to restrict defense attorneys' public statements about the case, jurors and deliberations.

More from the NYT:

The judge, William Sullivan of Plymouth County Superior Court in Massachusetts, stood by his decision to declare a mistrial after jurors failed to reach consensus in the case of Ms. Clancy, who was accused of strangling her three children to death in 2023 at their home in Duxbury, Mass. “The court understands the frustration of the defendant and the jurors that despite the utmost diligence, the jury ultimately was unable to reach a verdict in this emotionally grueling and complicated case,” Judge Sullivan wrote in an order. Ms. Clancy’s legal team had sought the dismissal of the murder charges on double jeopardy grounds, asserting that the mistrial could have been avoided if the judge had dug deeper into a claim by other jurors that the lone juror who voted to convict Ms. Clancy was not following the law during deliberations.

Refile the charges and convict her.

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