Katie Zacharia Is Still Trying to Be Press Secretary

She wants a comeback; I get it. Her exit from the post was not good. It was humiliating, but Katie Zacharia self-immolated this opportunity. Also, the big boss, President Donald Trump, wanted her gone. Then came a mini media interview tour that was, frankly, unnecessary, during which she revealed that Sean Hannity pressing her so hard on her resume was perplexing. She also said Hannity offered her a job doing street interviews, which is fine, but that job and the White House press secretary role are totally different animals.

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Now, there are murmurs she’s trying to give this post another shot, something she also said post-termination: she’d be open to serving in that role again (via NY Post):

Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, who held the job for just five days last month before being fired, is again the talk of Washington as several high-profile advisers to President Trump believe she’s angling for a second chance at the podium, The Post has learned. Three sources close to President Trump told The Post that Zacharia has been working to charm him and new chief of staff Stephen Miller into giving her another shot. A source familiar with the jockeying told The Post that Zacharia said that she decided to help anchor Right Side Broadcasting Network’s election-night coverage last Tuesday hoping that Trump would see her performance and decide she’s right for the job. “She said it out loud,” the tipster said. “It’s absurd. Truly embarrassing.”

Zacharia was less than forthcoming about her resume, where she claimed to be an attorney. She has a law degree but didn’t pass the bar. When given the opportunity to clean that up, she threw out the bar exam in China line. It was a mess. You can’t do that, not with this job.

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