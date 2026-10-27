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Independent Reporter Details the Aftermath of Crazed Leftists Booting Her From Portland Soccer Game

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 6:00 AM
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Independent Reporter Details the Aftermath of Crazed Leftists Booting Her From Portland Soccer Game
AP Photo/Don Ryan

It’s insane how a T-shirt and a science-based opinion can trigger some people. Not only that, but it’s also the only opinion grounded in reality on biology issues. XX-XY Athletics supports women’s and girls’ sports. It’s not really a controversial stance, but for leftists, especially those on the West Coast, this company is akin to Nazi Germany. Brandi Kruse, an independent reporter, was tossed from a Portland Thorns game over the weekend (via Fox News):

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The confrontation occurred during the Thorns’ match against the North Carolina Courage at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The club’s schedule designated the match as its "Fan Appreciation" night.

According to a preliminary account, the group entered with their XX-XY shirts covered and kept them concealed through the first half. At the start of the second half, they revealed the shirts and unfurled a large banner reading "Save Women’s Sports," but matters quickly escalated from that point on.

[…]

The organizers included women’s sports activist Amy Sousa and commentator Brandi Kruse, who previously helped organize rallies supporting WNBA player Sophie Cunningham.

Sousa told OutKick that she and other XX-XY Athletics attendees filed police reports after being escorted out of the stadium.

"We were attacked by fans. We were hit with flags. We had drinks thrown at us," said Sousa, standing behind police outside the stadium because she did not feel safe. "Other people were forcibly pushed out the door. We had an ADA woman in a walker, she was forcibly pushed out the door. They let these people hit us with flags, another woman was punched in the face, all because we wanted to stand there in our shirts to protect girls sports."

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Jennifer Sey, founder of XX-XY Athletics, issued the following statement:

“This weekend at the Portland Thorns game, a group of women showed up in shirts that simply say women’s sports are for women. They were peaceful. They held a banner that said ‘Save Women’s Sports.’ For that, they were struck with flagpoles, shoved, and verbally assaulted by the crowd—then forcibly removed by security. That is not tolerance. That is the erasure of women’s boundaries, rights, dignity and safety. These women are the definition of good trouble. They are holding the line for every girl and woman who still believes fairness and reality matter. They will not be daunted. I salute them.”

Meanwhile, Sey wore her apparel to game four of the WNBA finals in Atlanta, and nothing happened. 

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Just insane people. 

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News Topics FOX NEWS | OREGON | TRANSGENDER | WNBA
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