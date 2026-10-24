Pro-Trans Leftist Mob Went Bananas Over These T-Shirts at a Portland Thorns Game

It happened again: women wearing Xx-Xy athletic gear, which supports women’s and girls’ sports, were berated and ejected from a soccer game in Portland, Oregon. It was a Thorns match, and Brandi Kruse, a West Coast independent reporter, was among the group and recorded her expulsion from Providence Park. We’ve seen similar incidents at WNBA games. These t-shirts have elicited wild, unhinged reactions from the leftist clowns who call themselves sports fans and attend these games. One man pushed a lesbian wearing Xx-Xy gear, later apologizing, saying he was a victim of mob mentality. The woman has filed a police report:

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Julie, a 57-year-old lesbian, was shoved down by a male @ThornsFC fan and tumbled over two rows of chairs. All for wearing an @xx_xyathletics shirt. He later apologized and said he didn’t know why he did it, he was just following the crowd. She has filed a police report. https://t.co/OKrJCquT2d — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

Apparently women can’t attend a @NWSL game wearing a XX-XYAthletics shirt. Trans flags everywhere though. @ThornsFC https://t.co/K15l7eSA2K — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) October 24, 2026

These are the shirts allowed for the @ThornsFC fans. None of them were removed. They have chants about burning people alive. Fans assaulted multiple people wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts. None of them were removed. I am quite literally in shock. https://t.co/djnj47Xo3z — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

WOW. A security guard just came and ripped @Matt_Calkins of @Outkick’s press pass off his chest. Right in front of cops, while he was in the middle of an interview. What on earth. https://t.co/3YFqGI0eNs — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

For the record, @PortlandPolice had nothing to do with removing us from the stadium. They arrived after. They are providing us some safety while fans leave. I am grateful. https://t.co/rd72gTbwcu — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

In 2026, this is how women are treated for peacefully standing up for their rights. There was no way I was going to leave that stadium of my own free will. We did nothing wrong. https://t.co/NjIBxXwTDS — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

I was just forcefully removed from a @ThornsFC game for the crime of wearing an @xx_xyathletics t-shirt. I am in shock. We peacefully wore our shirts. We were assaulted by fans. Then WE were forced to leave – with FORCE by stadium security. I am utterly in shock. https://t.co/7mpC9TAwI4 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

Just insane.

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