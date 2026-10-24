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Pro-Trans Leftist Mob Went Bananas Over These T-Shirts at a Portland Thorns Game

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 24, 2026 6:30 AM
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Pro-Trans Leftist Mob Went Bananas Over These T-Shirts at a Portland Thorns Game
AP Photo/Don Ryan

It happened again: women wearing Xx-Xy athletic gear, which supports women’s and girls’ sports, were berated and ejected from a soccer game in Portland, Oregon. It was a Thorns match, and Brandi Kruse, a West Coast independent reporter, was among the group and recorded her expulsion from Providence Park. We’ve seen similar incidents at WNBA games. These t-shirts have elicited wild, unhinged reactions from the leftist clowns who call themselves sports fans and attend these games. One man pushed a lesbian wearing Xx-Xy gear, later apologizing, saying he was a victim of mob mentality. The woman has filed a police report:

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Just insane. 

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News Topics OREGON | SPORTS | TRANSGENDER | WNBA
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