Obama Really Went There at the Dem Rally in Michigan, Huh?

I didn’t watch this rally, but Barack Obama is back on the trail, as promised. He went up to Michigan, usually a kiss of death for any Democrat running there. The former president will also swing by Ohio. Two states he won, though, have become shakier for Democrats, thanks to Donald J. Trump. Obama is campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed, an odd-couple pairing: El-Sayed opposed most, if not all, of Obama’s key agenda items when he was president.

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NOW - Obama says that Iran is "in a stronger strategic position now than before the war started." https://t.co/0nCKTKg7CF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 24, 2026

The Iranian economy is in shambles, the country has Great Depression levels of unemployment, inflation is over 100%, oil exports and revenue have dropped to $0, the Iranian Rial has collapsed over 60% of its value vs the Dollar since March, almost its entire navy has been sunk, virtually the entire upper echelons of the government were decapitated in the opening salvo of the war, and there now appears to be a growing rebellion against the central government in Balochistan. In what universe does this put Iran in a stronger strategic position now than in January? — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) October 25, 2026

Yet this swipe at Trump during the rally was amusingly awful. He mocked Trump for the Iran War. It’s not an operation without criticism, as Trump has been too gracious to Tehran when he should be bombing the hell out of it. Barry, you and braindead Joe Biden are bad at world affairs. Maybe it’s that default Democrat self-righteousness, but you allowed Russia to annex Crimea and did nothing. You let Bashar al-Assad deploy chemical weapons multiple times and did nothing. You did nothing in Syria.

You used Yemen as the poster child for future counterterrorism operations, only for it to devolve into an ongoing civil war featuring the Houthis. Your nuclear deal was also feckless; you paid a ransom to the Iranians to free detained Americans — everyone knew your playbook, Barry, which is why you got owned in your second term. So, please, stop acting like the Marshall Plan is on your resume.

Trump won in 2016 for a reason, Barry. It was to undo your mess. And later, Joe Biden’s.

Makes speeches for 500k a pop. Hasn’t eaten dinner that costs less than $250 in years. Has never been in a Cheesecake Factory. Undefeated at condescending to regular folks. Will always be known for a presidency that ushered in the Trump era to begin with. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 25, 2026

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