The One Thing That Is Terrifying About This Street Interview About the Cornell 7

Savanah Hernandez of Frontlines TPUSA decided to speak with some New Yorkers about the Cornell Seven case, in which a Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity in October 2024. She filed a civil suit in September, sparking an uproar. The uproar is easing somewhat due to the 2026 midterm elections, other news stories, and a lack of details since the initial reporting on the new lawsuit. What is explicit and rather terrifying about Hernandez's street interview is that nobody knows anything about the case.

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CORNELL 7: New Yorkers respond to the Cornell 7 case and have their minds changed when confronted with facts from the case. @Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/zwKr3AFbQ8 — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) October 23, 2026

CORNELL 7 FACTS- I went to NYC to go tell Jane Doe supporters the FACTS of the Cornell 7 case. This guy initially said that Cornell should “BURN” but by the end of our discussion stated that the facts we discussed, “changes my perspective”. His friend, who also initially agreed that the school should burn stated that she needs to go read the transcripts for herself. The media has done such a disservice to the public on this case and has tried their best to shield Jane Doe, but the FACTS are the FACTS. Full video dropping soon… https://t.co/amX9IxnViP — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) October 23, 2026

Luckily, she detailed the text messages in which Doe said what they did was their bodies, their choice — I’m paraphrasing, but that was essentially it. They all used drugs and had group sex. No judgment, but the rape allegation followed weeks later, when she was disinvited from the Halloween party. Everything is being re-reviewed, including the initial Title IX documents, which shed more light on the incident. It’s a very murky scenario, one in which consent might have been given and then reneged on, but where and when did that happen, if at all? It’s a complicated case, and these clowns know nothing; most admit they haven’t been following it.

A judge ruled this week that Doe can pursue her suit while remaining anonymous (via ABC News):

A judge in New York on Friday decided the former Cornell University student known as Jane Doe can pursue her sexual assault claim against the university and seven fraternity members while remaining anonymous. Permission to proceed in litigation under a pseudonym is not automatic, but the judge said "the notoriety of the allegations and widespread reports of certain malicious actors' behavior" warranted anonymity. The judge's decision came with a warning to those who have threatened Jane Doe and others connected to the case. "While the Court is cognizant that some members of the public have made it their mission to try and identify Jane Doe, and have likewise tried to use what they believe to be Jane Doe's identity to harass and threaten certain individuals allegedly tied to her, the Court issues the following words of caution: cyberstalking and engaging in or encouraging threats across state lines, whether it be of Jane Doe, any of the named defendants, or their attorneys, can be considered a federal crime and perpetrators of those acts may be subjecting themselves to prosecution," Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond wrote in her opinion.

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You have some accounts from the accused men, one of which says Doe violated him. It’s a circus, made worse by a media industry that cannot report on these stories and a public, half of whom can’t seem to follow the facts.

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