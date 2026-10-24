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The One Thing That Is Terrifying About This Street Interview About the Cornell 7

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 24, 2026 6:00 AM
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The One Thing That Is Terrifying About This Street Interview About the Cornell 7
Demonstrators march from the Washington Monument to the White House during a "Stop Sexual Violence" protest in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Savanah Hernandez of Frontlines TPUSA decided to speak with some New Yorkers about the Cornell Seven case, in which a Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity in October 2024. She filed a civil suit in September, sparking an uproar. The uproar is easing somewhat due to the 2026 midterm elections, other news stories, and a lack of details since the initial reporting on the new lawsuit. What is explicit and rather terrifying about Hernandez's street interview is that nobody knows anything about the case. 

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Luckily, she detailed the text messages in which Doe said what they did was their bodies, their choice — I’m paraphrasing, but that was essentially it. They all used drugs and had group sex. No judgment, but the rape allegation followed weeks later, when she was disinvited from the Halloween party. Everything is being re-reviewed, including the initial Title IX documents, which shed more light on the incident. It’s a very murky scenario, one in which consent might have been given and then reneged on, but where and when did that happen, if at all? It’s a complicated case, and these clowns know nothing; most admit they haven’t been following it.

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A judge ruled this week that Doe can pursue her suit while remaining anonymous (via ABC News):

A judge in New York on Friday decided the former Cornell University student known as Jane Doe can pursue her sexual assault claim against the university and seven fraternity members while remaining anonymous.

Permission to proceed in litigation under a pseudonym is not automatic, but the judge said "the notoriety of the allegations and widespread reports of certain malicious actors' behavior" warranted anonymity.

The judge's decision came with a warning to those who have threatened Jane Doe and others connected to the case.

"While the Court is cognizant that some members of the public have made it their mission to try and identify Jane Doe, and have likewise tried to use what they believe to be Jane Doe's identity to harass and threaten certain individuals allegedly tied to her, the Court issues the following words of caution: cyberstalking and engaging in or encouraging threats across state lines, whether it be of Jane Doe, any of the named defendants, or their attorneys, can be considered a federal crime and perpetrators of those acts may be subjecting themselves to prosecution," Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond wrote in her opinion.

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You have some accounts from the accused men, one of which says Doe violated him. It’s a circus, made worse by a media industry that cannot report on these stories and a public, half of whom can’t seem to follow the facts. 

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News Topics LAW AND ORDER | WOKE | 2026 ELECTIONS | ABC NEWS | COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY | LAWSUIT
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