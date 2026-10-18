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These T-Shirts Triggered Lib Fans at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but Here's the Interesting Part

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 18, 2026 6:50 AM
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These T-Shirts Triggered Lib Fans at Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but Here's the Interesting Part
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These people are insufferable babies who wallow in adolescent tantrums. We live in the real world. It goes beyond conservative and liberal; this is normal versus abnormal. It’s sentient beings versus the lizard people. It also shows how the insulated bubble world of the Left creates monsters, people who think that if you don’t conform to their view, you’re either evil, ignorant, or unworthy of living. It’s no wonder communism is making a resurgence. 

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If wearing a T-shirt makes you this insane, you need to be put to sleep, as veterinarians would say. Fans who attended Game 1 of the WNBA Finals wore shirts from XX-XY, an athletic apparel company that supports women’s sports, and people in the stands harassed them. It got ugly, and one of those targeted was a black woman, so these people are racist. I'm going by their rules (via USA Today):


Game 1 of the WNBA Finals did not happen without controversy.

During a 68-64 win by the Golden State Valkyries over the Atlanta Dream, there was alleged friction between fans in the stands at Chase Center. The incident appeared to involve multiple people, including attendees wearing XX-XY shirts while attending the game.

XX-XY Athletics opposes transgender athlete inclusion in women's sports and was founded by Jennifer Sey, a former gymnast and former Levi Strauss chief marketing officer who says her brand exists to “protect women’s sports and spaces." This season, XX-XY found itself as part of national commentary around transgender athletes including a protest outside of a New York Liberty game in August.

[…]

"You're disgusting. You're disgusting," one attendee yelled at the group, while flipping them off with a middle finger, as the group moved up the stairs, allegedly accompanied by security.

As they continued to walk, more fans appeared to shout jeers. "I'm sorry you don't understand," another attendee said while waving goodbye.

[…]

The security personnel appears to ask people in XX-XY shirts to stay to themselves and says they asked the same of the other group of people who complained. The group in XX-XY shirts explained more about the situation, saying, "We didn't do anything," before being told they could return to their seats.

The WNBA declined to comment when USA TODAY reached out about situation. The Golden State Valkyries also declined to comment on the situation.

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I find these creatures fascinating: they think penises should be in the women’s bathroom. They’re willing to bend over to men pretending to be women, to the point where they erase their biological identity. That’s not misunderstanding anything, lady. You’re just a mental defective who needs electroshock therapy and maybe a lobotomy, because drooling vegetables are saner than whatever these people are. 

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News Topics COMMUNISM | TRANSGENDER | WNBA | WOKE
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