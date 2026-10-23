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CNN Host Totally Melts Down Over Top VA Dem Getting Arrested on Narcotics Charges

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 23, 2026 6:30 AM
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CNN Host Totally Melts Down Over Top VA Dem Getting Arrested on Narcotics Charges
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Memories are short among Democrats and the liberal media, and we saw that with the arrest of Louise Lucas, the president of the Virginia Senate, yesterday on narcotics charges. Like with the Ilhan Omar immigration investigation, everyone thinks this is the Trump Justice Department run amok. Folks, immigration fraud is a serious crime; drug trafficking is even worse. Also, neither of these races will affect the 2026 elections. Lastly, both investigations began under the Biden DOJ, a point that’s lost in the ether.

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CNN’s Jake Tapper likened it to a witch hunt:

The Lucas’ charges were ignored, of course (via Newsbusters):

Far-left Democrat, Resistance hero, Virginia State Senate pro tempore Louis Lucas and her family were hit with a bevy of charges — including drug trafficking, money laundering, and racketeering — Thursday morning as part of a years-long criminal investigation into their family’s marijuana businesses.

When it came to the Thursday night network newscasts, ABC’s World News Tonight and NBC Nightly News ignored it, while the CBS Evening News suggested the charges were politically motivated by President Trump’s Justice Department and similar to the ongoing federal investigation of Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (D-MN) (aka Ilhan Omar).

Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil even had the Lucas indictment in the opening teases: “An 82-year-old state senator hit with criminal charges linked to a family-run marijuana business. What she is saying.”

The two-minute-and-two-second segment began with Dokoupil saying the “state senator is facing criminal charges, federal criminal charges tied to racketeering, drug trafficking, and money laundering, among other offenses,” and “accused of using her political power to protect a marijuana ring run by her own family.

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Again, these are serious charges. All probes began under Biden, and they won’t affect the elections. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | VIRGINIA
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