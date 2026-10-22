Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Isn't Pleased With Top Dem Being Arrested

Cam had the story this morning: Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas has been arrested on narcotics charges. She serves as the president of the state Senate. In May, federal agents searched Lucas’ home as part of an ongoing probe into corruption and bribery. Now, she has been handcuffed in what appears to be a failed attempt to create a marijuana empire:

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BREAKING: In a phone call captured on an FBI wiretap, now-indicted Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas said, “This is our last chance at generational wealth…I’ve got too old not to be greedy.” VIA: @willchamberlain https://t.co/w4yj2aK5AE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2026

WOW Virginia’s Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas has been indicted on 5 drug and finance charges. She allegedly arranged for the acquisition and distribution of more than 220 lbs of marijuana. She reportedly said, "I am too old not to be greedy." https://t.co/krMabIzqHE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2026

Virginia State Sen. L. Louise Lucas has been arrested by federal authorities over charges in a drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering, and firearms case, according to Fox News on Monday morning. She is the Virginia Senate President pro tempore, and her office was searched by the FBI in May as part of an investigation, according to the outlet. The case centers on an illegal marijuana "enterprise" that abused her "political influence" to "enact legislation and regulations to financially benefit the Lucas Enterprise and to obtain recreational marijuana licenses for members and associates of the Lucas Enterprise," according to the indictment. Lucas allegedly told an un-indicted co-conspirator via phone that "this is our last chance at generational wealth... I've got too old to not be greedy."

Now, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has chimed in and blamed Trump. Somehow, the arrest of a state lawmaker impacts the 2026 elections. It does not. If Lucas wanted a pot empire, then Spanny is addicted to doing lines of anti-Trumpism, and it’s getting old. It is old. Also, Joe Biden's DOJ initially put Lucas under the microscope.

I have read the charging document alleging a series of criminal acts by a member of the Virginia Senate. In our American system of justice, people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that is true for Senator L. Louise Lucas. She and her family deserve the opportunity to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented. The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) October 22, 2026

I have read the charging document alleging a series of criminal acts by a member of the Virginia Senate. In our American system of justice, people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that is true for Senator L. Louise Lucas. She and her family deserve the opportunity to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented. The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.

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If you wanted to screw around, Lucas wasn’t thrilled about expanding data centers in the state. Maybe that’s who took her out.

Donald Trump just learned no one is above the law! — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) March 30, 2023

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