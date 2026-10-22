DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

CNN Host Had Wild Linguistic Gymnastics to Provide Cover for El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Ties

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 22, 2026 6:30 AM
Advertisement
CNN Host Had Wild Linguistic Gymnastics to Provide Cover for El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Ties
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN host Abby Philip did her ‘fact first’ schtick on her show, which is usually cringe because it’s a ploy to provide cover for the Democrat Party. The Muslim Brotherhood narrative engulfing Abdul El-Sayed is solid. He wrote letters to these people after it was exposed that members of his family have a fondness for this movement, which is so wacky that even Muslim countries have banned it. El-Sayed’s letters are a new development and are damning for the man who spoke definitively about him and his family having no ties to this Islamist group.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings was not taking any of Philip’s crap about this seriously. Essentially, she said that El-Sayed’s letter was addressed to the government of Egypt, which was taken over by the Muslim Brotherhood at the time. They were Democratically elected. That doesn’t mean anything, Abby. They’re terrorists. Democratically elected terrorists don’t make them any less bad. 

Recommended
Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping Matt Vespa Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

GARCIA-NAVARRO: “The Muslim Brotherhood practically doesn’t exist anymore in Egypt because, you know, it was banned with…El-Sisi coming into power and they’ve been chased out of the country.”“And so this is like going back to 2011 and having some sort of debate about things that happened decades ago.”“And not only that, there is no evidence…they’re trying to do guilt by association…”Then Jennings tossed in the hand grenade. 

JENNINGS: “He did write that letter, did he not?”“The New York Times confirmed it tonight that he in fact wrote a letter to the Muslim Brotherhood government in Egypt encouraging a purge of the police…”The panel immediately scrambled to defend El-Sayed.

PHILLIP: “Hold on. It was…it was a letter that was written to the democratically elected government of Egypt.”

JENNINGS: “The Muslim Brotherhood.”

What are we doing here?

El-Sayed’s waffling on the enemies of America, Israel, and radical Islam has Jewish Democrats in the Detroit suburbs reportedly flocking to Mike Rogers, enough to make the El-Sayed camp nervous. For now, they’re concerned that this guy is doing better with black voters, which he did by ordering fried chicken during an interview about Arab-black relations in Michigan. It was a train wreck, much like CNN’s interference for El-Sayed. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SCOTT JENNINGS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping

Ilhan Omar's Answer to If She Married Her Brother Was Jaw-Dropping

Matt Vespa
Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds

Here's the Exchange Where Mike Rogers Ripped Abdul El-Sayed to Shreds

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos