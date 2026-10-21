What a French Antifa Activist Told Another Woman Amid the Riots Is Downright Insane

If you’re raped by migrants, that’s collateral damage. It’s part of the violent revolution. What’s even crazier is that a French woman said this to another. French feminist and ANTIFA activist Bettina Zourli said this straight to a woman who told her that migrants threatened to rape her while she held her child in her arms. Zourli said the revolution must be violent.

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A French woman says that the rioters and looters broke into her building and threatened her with rape while she was holding her child in her arms. “That’s collateral damage” responds the feminist activist Bettina Zourli who holds a Master’s in gender studies and focuses her work on gender norms, motherhood, reproductive rights, and voluntary childlessness (“childfree”) She describes herself as “feminist, childfree and Antifa” Zourli also says that all the stores getting looted also constitute a case of collateral damage and that the revolution, which she supports, must be violent. She has lectured in gender studies, including at the University of Lille and Université Rennes. https://t.co/h0cec5R9ng — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

Insane.

Liberals are trying to claim the recent spate of riots is part of the Yellow Vest student protest movement. It’s not. When you see communist and Palestinian flags everywhere, it’s not that. Nor is it when rioters have the addresses of Jewish businesses and target them but not Muslim ones. Are native French idiots behind this? They’re part of it, using the hordes of migrants to do their bidding.

If you’re raped, it’s collateral damage — these people have lost the plot.

A m angry gay guy loses his cool and starts cursing the migrants who have vandalized and looted Milan. He screams that they must all be deported and that he wants his city back, a city which he says was built by his grandfather & great-grandfather People applaud him https://t.co/CaltNCMp8e — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

A second or third-generation migrant from Africa explains why Chinese businesses are targeted by looters: “The Chinese living in France have become too wealthy. It's unfair” https://t.co/Mzew480mLl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

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