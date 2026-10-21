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What a French Antifa Activist Told Another Woman Amid the Riots Is Downright Insane

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 21, 2026 3:30 PM
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What a French Antifa Activist Told Another Woman Amid the Riots Is Downright Insane
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

If you’re raped by migrants, that’s collateral damage. It’s part of the violent revolution. What’s even crazier is that a French woman said this to another. French feminist and ANTIFA activist Bettina Zourli said this straight to a woman who told her that migrants threatened to rape her while she held her child in her arms. Zourli said the revolution must be violent. 

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Insane. 

Liberals are trying to claim the recent spate of riots is part of the Yellow Vest student protest movement. It’s not. When you see communist and Palestinian flags everywhere, it’s not that. Nor is it when rioters have the addresses of Jewish businesses and target them but not Muslim ones. Are native French idiots behind this? They’re part of it, using the hordes of migrants to do their bidding. 

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If you’re raped, it’s collateral damage — these people have lost the plot. 

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News Topics ANTIFA | COMMUNISM | FRANCE | PALESTINIANS | RIOTS
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