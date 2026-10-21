Former SNL Cast Member Doesn't Get Why Everyone Lost Their Minds Over Shane Gillis' Monologue

I can’t believe we’re still talking about this. Thankfully, most of it has subsided, but SNL alum Dana Carvey, who was on the cast when this show was funny, doesn’t understand why everyone went DEFCON 1 over Shane Gillis’ monologue about women at the gym. Was it the best joke? No, but the Lululemon crowd's reaction was insane. The white liberal female horde was loud, and no one cared. Carvey said he just thought it was a joke (via Variety):

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“Saturday Night Live” alum Dana Carvey didn’t get all the controversy over Shane Gillis‘ recent monologue on the sketch show, saying he “just saw it” as “a joke.” […] Speaking about the backlash on his “Fly on the Wall” podcast with David Spade, Carvey said: “I just didn’t understand the kerfuffle only because, to me, I just saw it as what we call — I’ll just say it — a joke.” He continued, “Like, when you say jokes, you’re not literally saying women are whores. You are literally joking. Isn’t that kind of the idea? No? Did I just get canceled?” Carvey, who was on “SNL” for seven seasons from 1986 to 1993, added that Gillis’ joke probably “destroyed” in the “10 comedy clubs he played that week,” but acknowledged that “SNL” was maybe “not the right place.” Spade interjected and said, “Listen, it got some laughs. I think he knows that one’s going to be a button-pusher, but he doesn’t care.”

And before the white wine folks start seething, you can’t cancel Dana Carvey. He makes millions on the corporate circuit and at private events, does stand-up gigs and podcasts, and he’s not as visible as he used to be. That’s by design; he wants to spend more time with his family. So, it’s perfect. He offered his opinion; he’s still rich and famous, so can we all please get over this?

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