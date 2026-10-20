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Indiana Dem Admits to Downing Three Beers Before Shambolic Candidate Forum

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 20, 2026 3:00 PM
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Indiana Dem Admits to Downing Three Beers Before Shambolic Candidate Forum
Twitter/Viva Frei

If you watch the video, you can't leave thinking this woman was sober. Jamie West isn’t running for statewide office, but she’s making headlines for this train wreck of a candidate forum, where she slurred through numerous questions. It's no wonder this event went viral immediately. West, a Democrat, is running for Fayette County Council. Her partisan answers, obviously, weren’t even grounded in reality, so it’s not worth getting worked up about. She’s now admitted she might have had a few beers before the event; the number, though, seems fishy (via NY Post):

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Indiana Democratic candidate Jaime West admitted on Monday that she downed “three beers” before slurring through a viral, trainwreck interview — in which she pledged to fire all Republicans.

West, a county council hopeful in Fayetteville, argued on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that she “wasn’t that intoxicated” when she gave a rambling monologue during a local televised forum on Oct. 9.

After host Piers Morgan told West many viewers assumed she was drunk during her dumpster fire of an appearance at the forum, she begrudgingly admitted to having “a Coors Light.”

An incredulous Morgan, sensing the whole truth hasn’t been told, asked West if she in fact really had only had one beer before the disastrous TV appearance. 

West then admitted that she, in fact, had “a couple.” 

“I was nervous! I was going into a room full of Republicans,” West said in an attempt to justify hitting the sauce.

Morgan then asked West, in a “chance to be completely honest and transparent,” to definitively admit how many drinks she’d downed before the sloshed conversation. 

“Alright, three. Three beers. What do you want me to say, man? I had three beers,” West revealed. 

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I’m sorry, lady, you didn’t have three beers. You messed up at the event, and now you’re botching the damage control. It’s not hard: we all know you were drunk. Just admit it. 

It’s just peak entertainment. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | INDIANA | PIERS MORGAN | VIDEO
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