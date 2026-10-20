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Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 20, 2026 7:00 AM
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Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

France has become Mogadishu, and we have an NFL game this weekend between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris. I’m not sure it’s safe to hold a game unless French authorities take steps to restore law and order. The Left and their allies in the media want to frame this as an education and cost-of-living scuffle. It’s not a yellow vest event, folks. It’s what you get when you import too many Muslims into the country. They’re rioting, looting, setting things on fire, and targeting Jewish businesses. The communist and Palestinian flags give it away — these aren’t students. 

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On Katie Pavlich Tonight, liberal commentator Lisa Durden suffered a total meltdown when conservative guest Ben Ferguson pointed out the obvious:

FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.”

DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar!”

“I’m talking now! You’re not going to call me a pathological liar because you don’t know me, so stop that right now!”

"Excuse you."

On CNN, it wasn’t much better.

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We have footage, guys. We know what’s going on — this isn’t some education protest/riot. It’s migrants gone wild. If Macron can't see that, well, let's just say there's a reason why France missed German panzers coming out of the Ardennes. 

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News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | ISLAM | PALESTINIANS | RIOTS
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