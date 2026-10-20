Here's What Caused a Liberal Journalist to Suffer a Total Meltdown on Katie Pavlich's Show

France has become Mogadishu, and we have an NFL game this weekend between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Paris. I’m not sure it’s safe to hold a game unless French authorities take steps to restore law and order. The Left and their allies in the media want to frame this as an education and cost-of-living scuffle. It’s not a yellow vest event, folks. It’s what you get when you import too many Muslims into the country. They’re rioting, looting, setting things on fire, and targeting Jewish businesses. The communist and Palestinian flags give it away — these aren’t students.

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On Katie Pavlich Tonight, liberal commentator Lisa Durden suffered a total meltdown when conservative guest Ben Ferguson pointed out the obvious:

Social justice journalist Lisa Durden MELTS DOWN on air after getting absolutely wrecked about the riots in France by conservative commentator Ben Ferguson. Durden claimed the riots were just “student protests,” but Ferguson wasn’t about to let that slide, and he had the receipts to back it up. Then he delivered a brutal reality check that sent Durden into a fit of RAGE. FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.” Durden immediately snapped. DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar!” “I’m talking now! You’re not going to call me a pathological liar because you don’t know me, so stop that right now!” “EXCUSE YOU!” Katie Pavlich did her best to keep the show from going completely off the rails. — Overton (@overton_news) October 20, 2026

FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.” DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar!” “I’m talking now! You’re not going to call me a pathological liar because you don’t know me, so stop that right now!” "Excuse you."

On CNN, it wasn’t much better.

CNN NewsNight panel guest Reena Ninan walks into the @jasonrantz buzzsaw after she tries to obfuscate what is causing the violent riots in France. Ninan: “So this isn’t about immigration, it’s about affordability.” Rantz: “There‘s nothing about immigration? Not even a little bit about immigration?” Ninan, immediately backtracking: “Immigration is an issue. I think integration is an issue. And I think terrorism are also issues…” Crosstalk, Rantz: “To completely dismiss it is ridiculous.” What an easy way to expose someone’s flawed thinking with such a mild-mannered question. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 20, 2026

We have footage, guys. We know what’s going on — this isn’t some education protest/riot. It’s migrants gone wild. If Macron can't see that, well, let's just say there's a reason why France missed German panzers coming out of the Ardennes.

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