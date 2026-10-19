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Troy Jackson's Interview on CNN Was... Not Good

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 19, 2026 6:30 AM
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Troy Jackson's Interview on CNN Was... Not Good
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Democrat Maine Senate candidate Troy Jackson gave an interview to CNN’s Dana Bash, and it wasn't good. It was mostly him. Bash didn’t press him very hard. On some occasions, it unintentionally seemed that way because she had to explain things Jackson didn’t know, but the body language and demeanor — everything—was bad. Even non-conservatives criticized his nonchalant persona, which fit a man who had all but admitted he wasn't really seeking this office. He wanted to be governor but lost in the primary.

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Jackson took up the mantle after Graham Platner was undone by allegations of domestic abuse, rape, and a Nazi tattoo. He’s running like a sacrificial lamb. At a recent debate, an anti-data center protester interrupted the event, prompting Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to say the person was a Troy Jackson supporter, which led to the protester telling her to “shut up.” If a water bottle had been within arm’s reach, he might have chucked it at Collins. He didn’t apologize for the outburst.

And then Bash had to explain oil prices:

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Not the best candidate for Democrats, who can’t seem to find anyone good to run against Collins. I’m not complaining about that.

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News Topics CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS
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