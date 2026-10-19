Troy Jackson's Interview on CNN Was... Not Good

Democrat Maine Senate candidate Troy Jackson gave an interview to CNN’s Dana Bash, and it wasn't good. It was mostly him. Bash didn’t press him very hard. On some occasions, it unintentionally seemed that way because she had to explain things Jackson didn’t know, but the body language and demeanor — everything—was bad. Even non-conservatives criticized his nonchalant persona, which fit a man who had all but admitted he wasn't really seeking this office. He wanted to be governor but lost in the primary.

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Jackson took up the mantle after Graham Platner was undone by allegations of domestic abuse, rape, and a Nazi tattoo. He’s running like a sacrificial lamb. At a recent debate, an anti-data center protester interrupted the event, prompting Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to say the person was a Troy Jackson supporter, which led to the protester telling her to “shut up.” If a water bottle had been within arm’s reach, he might have chucked it at Collins. He didn’t apologize for the outburst.

WATCH: Democrat MESEN candidate Troy Jackson refuses to apologize to Susan Collis over telling her to "shut up" during a recent debate, says he did it because he's tired of feeling "talked down" to. Soft followup from CNN's Dana Bash. https://t.co/XMK7b4lFWF — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

Media trainers and body language experts will be using this clip in their what-not-to-do seminars — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 18, 2026

And then Bash had to explain oil prices:

WATCH: A horrified Dana Bash has to educate Dem MESEN nominee Troy Jackson on Iran and prewar oil prices https://t.co/1IkhQDaXbN — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

Not the best candidate for Democrats, who can’t seem to find anyone good to run against Collins. I’m not complaining about that.

CONFIRMED: @TroyJackson207 wants to kick Mainers off their private insurance and union-negotiated healthcare plans https://t.co/dXkwjKCZq8 — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 18, 2026

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