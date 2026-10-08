Sophie Cunningham Is Hated by the Left Because She Refuses to Conform or Obey

Democrats hate reality for a very simple reason: it does them no good. Their beliefs, their strategies, their actions are all antithetical to reality, so they have to deny it as best they can. They change the definition of words to suit their needs; “woman” is basically meaningless at this point, which makes “man” basically irrelevant in their perverted world – and they punish anyone who refuses to obey their edicts.

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But smart people can’t help but notice reality, can’t help but see the “woman” at the urinal next to them hiking up “her” skirt to relieve herself, and we aren’t interested in playing their stupid little games. That makes us enemies of the Left.

Of course, these are the people who demand obedience even from uninterested parties. They did, after all, pioneer the concept of “silence is consent” on issues they care about, but not in group sex when everything was agreed to at the time, apparently. Weird people, these leftists.

Anyway, these bastions of idiocy have their underpants wadded about a great many things this week, not the least of which is Sophie Cunningham, the WNBA player.

All I know about Cunningham is she’s a pro-basketball player, she’s attractive, and she doesn’t take kindly to other teams hammering her teammates on the court. Well, that and she has the most basic understanding of biology – what a man is and what a woman is – a reality that used to be completely agreed upon by everyone with a thumb. All of which you want in a teammate and a person, or at least I would.

Naturally, leftists want to destroy her for her unwillingness to conform, as they do anyone who won’t obey their decrees.

This week, leftists in the sports media (which is pretty much everyone, as the field is dominated by frustrated political columnists not good enough to make it, or all the fat kids who never got over being picked last), called for Sophie’s scalp. They want her gone from the Indiana Fever because, well, reasons.

Someone named Candace Buckner, a blogger for the New York Times sports blog “The Athletic,” wants Cunningham booted from her team because, well, she’s white and appeals to people Buckner doesn’t like existing – people who know what a woman is.

Buckner wrote, “Cunningham shouldn’t be muted. She can serve up hot takes on her podcast about Wilson needing to 'grow up' all she wants. She just needs to do it on another team. Cunningham might be content gold, but she’s not nearly worth the trouble for a franchise struggling to keep basketball first. When you add in the crowd that Cunningham has attracted this season, it’s as though the Fever have been reduced to performing in the background while the world’s most contentious Thanksgiving dinner drags on.”

Mighty big of the blogger to allow Cunningham to express her opinions, but note the irony of her only being afforded that “privilege” at the cost of losing her job.

I couldn’t find anything on whether or not Buckner ever played sports, but she doesn’t write like someone who did – anyone who has ever been a part of a team knows what that means and feels like; people who haven’t and don’t have true friends can’t grasp the concept.

But the real problem these “journalists” have is with the bane of the WNBA's existence: Caitlin Clark.

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Clark is white in a league bloggers and “journalists” routinely remind everyone is majority black. Man, Democrats still love segregation, don’t they? She’s also the league’s biggest star, by a lot. Cunningham is its second biggest. They’ve tried to make something out of a few other players, but they simply don’t pan out as players. They’re stuck with two white chicks, and seem to have decided they’d rather not grow if the fertilizer that brings about that growth is the wrong color or has the wrong thoughts.

The most popular players with fans aren’t always the best players, and there are many players who put up more points than the most popular players in the WNBA. The league is on the cusp of choosing whether the fans are allowed to disagree with the way things used to be done. I would say “work,” but they weren’t working, as they needed massive subsidies from the NBA to exist and have their own opinions by allowing the game to be a game, or if a narrative appealing to a thin sliver of their old, small audience needs to be perpetually pandered to.

I don’t know which way the league will ultimately go, but don’t be surprised if it chooses self-destruction for the sake of politics and purity over allowing things to grow naturally. The Left always seeks to destroy anything and anyone they can’t control.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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