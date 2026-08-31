Why President Trump Checked in on This Dem Senator's Father

He’s on his way out unless he switches parties, and even that might not save him. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA)’s support for Israel is going to cost him reelection, as his approval numbers among Pennsylvania Democrats are abysmal. Truly, a horse from the Amish Country would probably win — it’s that bad. Still, he will not say what’s on his mind, and if that’s a problem, then so be it.

Advertisement

No Democrat would ever tell this story in today’s political climate, but Fetterman told Greta Van Susteren that President Trump checked in on his father, who had heart issues. It’s a side of Trump that’s rarely covered, for obvious reasons. The former Fox News host also shared a time when Trump called her to help a veteran with PTSD:

💥NEW: John Fetterman and Greta Van Susteren share personal stories showing Trump's character🇺🇸



Fetterman: "He even checked in on my dad! My dad's having a real difficult situation health about his heart — and he absolutely checked in on that."



Van Susteren: "A lot of people… pic.twitter.com/0TgluuVSIX — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 30, 2026

Fetterman: "He even checked in on my dad! My dad's having a real difficult situation health about his heart — and he absolutely checked in on that." Van Susteren: "A lot of people don't see that side of Trump." "Years ago — before he even ran for president — I was covering a story of this down-and-out soldier who had PTSD. And I got a call from Trump asking me what his address was." "I said, 'I don't know his address. Why?' He said, 'Because I want to help the guy.' And I said, 'Well, I don't know.'" "He said, 'I’ll tell you what, I'll send you a check — and you find him.'" "So he hangs up the phone — and the next day I get a FedEx from Donald Trump with a personal check to the guy for $25,000!"

But the Left still considers this guy Hitler or something.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.