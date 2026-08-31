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Why President Trump Checked in on This Dem Senator's Father

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 31, 2026 6:00 AM
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Why President Trump Checked in on This Dem Senator's Father
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

He’s on his way out unless he switches parties, and even that might not save him. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA)’s support for Israel is going to cost him reelection, as his approval numbers among Pennsylvania Democrats are abysmal. Truly, a horse from the Amish Country would probably win — it’s that bad. Still, he will not say what’s on his mind, and if that’s a problem, then so be it. 

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No Democrat would ever tell this story in today’s political climate, but Fetterman told Greta Van Susteren that President Trump checked in on his father, who had heart issues. It’s a side of Trump that’s rarely covered, for obvious reasons. The former Fox News host also shared a time when Trump called her to help a veteran with PTSD:

Fetterman: "He even checked in on my dad! My dad's having a real difficult situation health about his heart — and he absolutely checked in on that."

Van Susteren: "A lot of people don't see that side of Trump."

"Years ago — before he even ran for president — I was covering a story of this down-and-out soldier who had PTSD. And I got a call from Trump asking me what his address was."

"I said, 'I don't know his address. Why?' He said, 'Because I want to help the guy.' And I said, 'Well, I don't know.'"

"He said, 'I’ll tell you what, I'll send you a check — and you find him.'"

"So he hangs up the phone — and the next day I get a FedEx from Donald Trump with a personal check to the guy for $25,000!"

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But the Left still considers this guy Hitler or something. 

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