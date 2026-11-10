University of Texas-Tyler Student Assaults Turning Point Members at Campus Event

Turning Point USA has faced yet another act of violence after a man attacked two students and one Turning Point employee at the University of Texas-Tyler on Tuesday.

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WATCH: Student tears down an American flag and assaults a TPUSA Field Rep plus two students with a prop cane after calling them “fascist pieces of s**t” during a Pick Up the Mic event at the University of Texas Tyler. Campus police swiftly arrested the student and transported him to the county jail for processing. No injuries reported. Video Credit: @Lis_Ferguson | @alannadiane_ @TPUSA — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 10, 2026

Footage of the incident showed one student destroying an American flag on display at a Turning Point tent before attacking the three individuals with a cane. The man could be seen making obscene gestures towards the individuals, screaming obscenities, and making threatening movements with the cane before finally launching the assault. A member of staff could be seen rushing in once the Turning Point members began defending themselves.

Frontlines TPUSA claims that campus police have arrested the student responsible and that none of their members were injured as a result of the attack.

This is the third attack on Turning Point students within a matter of days. Two students were arrested at the University of New Mexico last week after one man threw a lacrosse ball into a crowd of Turning Point members. Another elderly man was arrested on Election Day after assaulting a Turning Point volunteer.

Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly plotting to hurl objects at attendees of a Turning Point USA campus event at the University of New Mexico. Kevin Castro allegedly threw a lacrosse ball toward the crowd, nearly striking someone, according to court documents. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy. Harrison Magnus was allegedly coordinating with Castro on plans to throw objects and was arrested on charges of conspiracy, disorderly conduct, and concealing identity. The arrests came during a TPUSA chapter event featuring Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins. Video posted by the chapter shows Magnus appearing to yell at the crowd as officers placed him in handcuffs. Full story here https://t.co/HyuQi7IQLv — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) November 7, 2026

This psychopath just hit an 18-year-old at a Turning Point booth in New Hampshire. https://t.co/LUXSLmPc9c — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 3, 2026

The Turning Point chapter at the University of Texas-Tyler was established in October of last year following the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk.

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