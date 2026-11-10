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University of Texas-Tyler Student Assaults Turning Point Members at Campus Event

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 10, 2026 9:00 PM
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University of Texas-Tyler Student Assaults Turning Point Members at Campus Event
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Turning Point USA has faced yet another act of violence after a man attacked two students and one Turning Point employee at the University of Texas-Tyler on Tuesday.

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Footage of the incident showed one student destroying an American flag on display at a Turning Point tent before attacking the three individuals with a cane. The man could be seen making obscene gestures towards the individuals, screaming obscenities, and making threatening movements with the cane before finally launching the assault. A member of staff could be seen rushing in once the Turning Point members began defending themselves.

Frontlines TPUSA claims that campus police have arrested the student responsible and that none of their members were injured as a result of the attack.

This is the third attack on Turning Point students within a matter of days. Two students were arrested at the University of New Mexico last week after one man threw a lacrosse ball into a crowd of Turning Point members. Another elderly man was arrested on Election Day after assaulting a Turning Point volunteer.

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The Turning Point chapter at the University of Texas-Tyler was established in October of last year following the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk.

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News Topics TEXAS | CRIME
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