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Judge Who Ruled Against Greg Abbott Donated to His Opponent's Campaign

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 27, 2026 8:00 PM
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Judge Who Ruled Against Greg Abbott Donated to His Opponent's Campaign
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A Democrat judge recently ruled that Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who is running against Gov. Greg Abbott as a Democrat, can have unrestricted access to Abbott and Elon Musk’s communications.

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One wrinkle in the case is that the judge presiding over the matter, Judge Catherine Mauzy of Travis County, gave Hinojosa a $500 campaign donation back in June. Mauzy likewise donated $700 to Hinojosa’s Texas State House campaign in 2016.

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According to Bloomberg Law, Mauzy’s failure to recuse herself from the case could be a violation of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct. The Code of Judicial Conduct demands that judges must recuse themselves in matters in which “impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” and are required to “act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

The questionable ruling comes with just one week remaining until Election Day.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GREG ABBOTT | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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