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Police Arrest 15-Year-Old in Connection to Florida A&M Shooting That Left 12 Injured

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 26, 2026 9:00 PM
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Police Arrest 15-Year-Old in Connection to Florida A&M Shooting That Left 12 Injured
Townhall Media

Authorities have announced that they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting near Florida A&M University that left 12 people injured.

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The Tallahassee Police Department claim that the minor, identified by local reporters as Anthony Rivers III, is facing 11 charges for second-degree attempted murder and an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

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11 individuals were shot after a “physical altercation” occurred during homecoming celebrations at the Florida HBCU. An additional individual reportedly injured their ankle while attempting to flee the carnage. Many of those injured in the shooting were minors.

Authorities say that more arrests could come as the investigation develops.

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News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA | GUN VIOLENCE
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