Police Arrest 15-Year-Old in Connection to Florida A&M Shooting That Left 12 Injured

Authorities have announced that they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting near Florida A&M University that left 12 people injured.

A 15-year-old is arrested in connection to a weekend shooting near Florida A&M University's football stadium that left 11 people wounded. https://t.co/iYGvSzF3ai https://t.co/9bE0xzk1aJ — CNN (@CNN) October 26, 2026

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15-year-old busted for shooting at Florida A&M University party that injured 11, including kids - none of whom were 'intended targets': cops https://t.co/52pIBu1ajr https://t.co/nljvDm8Rh8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2026

The Tallahassee Police Department said they have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Saturday's shooting near Florida A&M University. https://t.co/1HaTELtEEy https://t.co/5qRSwX6d49 — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2026

The Tallahassee Police Department claim that the minor, identified by local reporters as Anthony Rivers III, is facing 11 charges for second-degree attempted murder and an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Anthony Rivers III, the accused gunman in the Oct. 24 mass shooting that injured 11 after FAMU’s homecoming game, makes his first appearance in a Leon County Courtroom. https://t.co/tNdsK5KWsk — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) October 26, 2026

11 individuals were shot after a “physical altercation” occurred during homecoming celebrations at the Florida HBCU. An additional individual reportedly injured their ankle while attempting to flee the carnage. Many of those injured in the shooting were minors.

Authorities say that more arrests could come as the investigation develops.

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