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The Riots in France Are Somehow Still Getting Worse

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 24, 2026 3:00 PM
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The Riots in France Are Somehow Still Getting Worse
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

The migrant riots in France appear to be escalating once again, as police announce a new wave of arrests and seizures as the weekend begins.

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In some communities, French vigilantes have taken to the streets to combat the looting and violence perpetrated by the left-wing, migrant mobs.

Some peaceful demonstrations against Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally convention, which leftists have deemed to be fascism, are underway alongside the violence.

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Still, as the situation continues to devolve, the NFL has announced that it will be closing it's “NFL House,” a luxury venue for VIPs that contains bars and other amenities, due to the violence around the country. That decision follows its move to close pop-up shops as the tourists begin to trickle in for Sunday’s game in Paris.

The situation is expected to continue through Sunday. A travel advisory has been issued to American citizens in France warning of the danger earlier this week.

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News Topics FRANCE | RIOTS | NFL | EMMANUEL MACRON
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