The Riots in France Are Somehow Still Getting Worse

The migrant riots in France appear to be escalating once again, as police announce a new wave of arrests and seizures as the weekend begins.

BREAKING: French police arrest 135 people, seize fireworks, slingshots, steel balls, and a katana in the opening hours of nationwide protests. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 24, 2026

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BREAKING: Riots have broken out in Lyon, France. The riot police are deploying large quantities of pepper spray https://t.co/pN8UgYyRKw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

Macron is chased out of Trappes by people yelling “Allahu Akbar” https://t.co/Z8MPFYPqWF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

BREAKING: A mob of rioters is smashing windows in central Grenoble, France https://t.co/6YvxpHpXIT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 24, 2026

In some communities, French vigilantes have taken to the streets to combat the looting and violence perpetrated by the left-wing, migrant mobs.

Rouen rises up. French patriots take the streets with flares and flags shouting: "We are at home! Line up!" They stop the looters and take back the town. https://t.co/liH9bSArPA — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 24, 2026

Some peaceful demonstrations against Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally convention, which leftists have deemed to be fascism, are underway alongside the violence.

France is bracing for another tense weekend as thousands of protesters take to the streets of Orléans, marching against Marine Le Pen's National Rally convention. "All united against fascism," reads one massive banner carried through the streets, while other demonstrators hold signs declaring "Long live the revolution." The demonstrations come one week after riots and looting swept through parts of France, and another protest is already planned for Sunday near the convention. Follow the latest developments: https://t.co/qwT2eyHaWy — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2026

Images impressionnantes de la manifestation à Paris. #24octobre #24octobre2026 #Paris #France https://t.co/VwGhEm48xO — Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 24, 2026

Still, as the situation continues to devolve, the NFL has announced that it will be closing it's “NFL House,” a luxury venue for VIPs that contains bars and other amenities, due to the violence around the country. That decision follows its move to close pop-up shops as the tourists begin to trickle in for Sunday’s game in Paris.

The NFL closed its "NFL House" in Paris on Saturday as the city braced for street protests with a heavy police presence and storefronts boarded up. https://t.co/01qD6CQOBG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2026

The situation is expected to continue through Sunday. A travel advisory has been issued to American citizens in France warning of the danger earlier this week.

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