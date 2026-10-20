Zelensky's Temper Tantrum May Have Just Cost Ukraine American Military Support

The Trump administration is moving to end the shipment of Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine as the relationship between the two nations continues to deteriorate following Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to continue striking Russian energy infrastructure without American approval.

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#BREAKING: The White House blocks transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine, U.S. officials say. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 20, 2026

BREAKING: Trump administration blocks transfer of already-paid Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, with Hegseth refusing to approve handoffs from allies, per WaPo. It is the first pause of Patriot interceptor transfers since early July 2025. The US already withheld early warnings of Russian ballistic missile launches, throttled Starshield for Ukraine's military, and has now blocked Patriot transfers. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) October 20, 2026

The Washington Post has reported that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is refusing to sign off on the transfer of the military equipment. This comes as the U.S. has considered terminating intelligence sharing with the Ukrainians, and as Starlink speeds have been throttled in the state.

Just days ago, CNN reported that the Ukrainians had spent their stockpile of interceptor missiles. Now, Zelensky has taken to social media to beg President Donald Trump and his administration for more despite publicly bashing his leadership in recent weeks.

Ukraine has run out of missiles for the US-made Patriot air defense system, leaving it more vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile attacks, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. https://t.co/prG6wFVAQD https://t.co/UujnS5ESyv — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2026

We have always had important, strong strategic relations with the United States of America. Our bilateral relationship began developing particularly actively during the full-scale war. I am grateful for all the support. But we have always built our relationship on honesty, fairness, and, most importantly, transparency. Because when you lie while your people are at war, it is very painful. That is why I have always wanted to hide nothing and never lie to the President of the United States. In any case, we have more in common than America does with Russia. Most people in Ukraine and the United States of America understand this. We would like to continue having the same open, honest, and pragmatic relations with America that we have today. The position is very simple. We support a mutual energy ceasefire. If we are talking about the idea that we should not strike back at Russian energy facilities after they strike our gas, electricity, oil – everything. The Russians are striking. America cannot stop them. Let's believe that America really wants to, but cannot. Then, as a partner, I am willing to meet President Trump halfway: if they strike us and we cannot strike back – that is neither honest nor fair – but if this is what you need, if you cannot rein Putin in, then give us interceptor missiles so I can protect our energy infrastructure. You couldn't stop Putin – but you helped Ukraine. From an interview with Corriere della Sera. (2/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2026

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The turn in relationship came after U.S. officials repeatedly demanded that Ukrainian forces cease attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. Those requests were ultimately ignored, leading Trump to announce an energy deal with the Russians in hopes of lowering rising fuel prices.

JUST IN - Trump says he has struck a deal with Putin for Russia to sell 4.8 million tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. https://t.co/5qL3F1rcTL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 9, 2026

Trump has called for Ukraine to have new leadership in recent weeks, stating that he does not believe that Zelensky is capable of finding a peaceful resolution to the war.

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