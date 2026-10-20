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Zelensky's Temper Tantrum May Have Just Cost Ukraine American Military Support

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 20, 2026 9:00 PM
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Zelensky's Temper Tantrum May Have Just Cost Ukraine American Military Support
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

The Trump administration is moving to end the shipment of Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine as the relationship between the two nations continues to deteriorate following Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to continue striking Russian energy infrastructure without American approval.

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The Washington Post has reported that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is refusing to sign off on the transfer of the military equipment. This comes as the U.S. has considered terminating intelligence sharing with the Ukrainians, and as Starlink speeds have been throttled in the state.

Just days ago, CNN reported that the Ukrainians had spent their stockpile of interceptor missiles. Now, Zelensky has taken to social media to beg President Donald Trump and his administration for more despite publicly bashing his leadership in recent weeks.

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The turn in relationship came after U.S. officials repeatedly demanded that Ukrainian forces cease attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. Those requests were ultimately ignored, leading  Trump to announce an energy deal with the Russians in hopes of lowering rising fuel prices.

Trump has called for Ukraine to have new leadership in recent weeks, stating that he does not believe that Zelensky is capable of finding a peaceful resolution to the war.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | UKRAINE | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY
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