Republican Juan Ciscomani Is Out With This New Heartfelt Ad

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, who is running in Arizona’s Sixth District, is out with a new campaign ad featuring an injured combat veteran Democrat who is now throwing his support behind the Republican candidate.

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Chris is an injured combat veteran. He’s also a registered Democrat. When he had nowhere else to turn, he called my office. We answered. And we delivered. I work for EVERYONE in #AZ06. No party lines. No politics. Just people and results. WATCH. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/WhaPD55zNN — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) October 15, 2026

“He definitely put me as a person over politics,” Chris, the combat veteran, said in the ad.

“I reached out to Mr. Ciscomani, I am a registered Democrat, but I chose to reach out to him because I was at the end of my rope,” he added. “He has spoken out for me…spoken up for me.”

Ciscomani doubled down on his commitment to serving his constituents in a press release issued by his campaign.

“This is what public service is supposed to look like,” Ciscomani said. “It doesn't matter if you're a Republican, a Democrat, or an independent. If you're a resident of AZ-06, especially a veteran who served this country and needs help, my office will show up for you. That’s not politics. That’s the job. I am here to serve everyone in the district, regardless of party.”

The ad follows an apparent trend of Arizona Democrats choosing to support Republican candidates this cycle. Ciscomani touted a slew of endorsements from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents back in July. This preceded a recent report from Axios claims that former Democrat Sen. Krysten Sinema has decided to back GOP House candidate Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker, in his bid for Congress.

Ciscomani and Feely are both in neck-and-neck races that could control the fate of the U.S. House. Early voting is already underway across the state.

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