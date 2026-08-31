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Florida to Take Down Flock Camera on All State Roads

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 31, 2026 8:30 PM
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Florida to Take Down Flock Camera on All State Roads
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state will be ending its partnership with Flock, resulting in approximately 700 cameras being removed across the state.

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The order from DeSantis has instructed agencies that all license plate readers will need to be removed from state roads by the end of September. Notably, the declaration does not apply to any cameras installed by city or county agencies.

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“Exponential increase in deployments coupled with concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns and surveillance schemes,” a letter from the Florida Department of Transportation reads.

Flock cameras have become a major area of concern for many voters, with some complaining that their use is a violation of privacy and has the potential for abuse. One case on Flock misuse went viral this week after it was revealed that a Florida-based deputy used Flock cameras to track an ex-romantic partner.

DeSantis joins a growing number of Republican officials leading a crackdown against Flock, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has ordered a halt to all funding for Flock programs.

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News Topics FLORIDA | RON DESANTIS
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