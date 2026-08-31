Florida to Take Down Flock Camera on All State Roads

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state will be ending its partnership with Flock, resulting in approximately 700 cameras being removed across the state.

Advertisement

JUST IN: FDOT cracks down on license plate readers, orders Flock cameras removed from state roads



“The purpose of this memorandum is to notify local law enforcement agencies of updates related to the Florida Department of Transportation’s (Department) authority regarding the… — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 31, 2026

Florida will be revoking Flock's License Plate Reader permits on all state roads.



That is roughly 700 Flock Cameras that will be removed.



Other contractors, are not being touched, nor are the state created license plate readers being touched. — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) August 31, 2026

Florida is ordering Flock cameras removed from state roads over privacy concerns, following a review by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 31, 2026

The order from DeSantis has instructed agencies that all license plate readers will need to be removed from state roads by the end of September. Notably, the declaration does not apply to any cameras installed by city or county agencies.

“Exponential increase in deployments coupled with concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns and surveillance schemes,” a letter from the Florida Department of Transportation reads.

Flock cameras have become a major area of concern for many voters, with some complaining that their use is a violation of privacy and has the potential for abuse. One case on Flock misuse went viral this week after it was revealed that a Florida-based deputy used Flock cameras to track an ex-romantic partner.

DeSantis joins a growing number of Republican officials leading a crackdown against Flock, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has ordered a halt to all funding for Flock programs.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.