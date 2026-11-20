What’s going to happen to Texas’ law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms now that Democrats have taken over key parts of the state’s government?

The law, known as SB 10, survived challenges in the legislature and appeals courts while Republicans were still in control. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa opposed the mandate when she served in the legislature, but hasn’t indicated what she will do with it once she takes office.

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From ABC News:

Incoming state leaders also face a decision on whether to continue defending the law in court, as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's administration has done. Texas is one of four states that have enacted classroom display requirements. Republicans retained control of the governorship and Legislature in the other three — Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas — leaving little expectation of an immediate shift in enforcement there. Jonathan Covey, policy director for the conservative advocacy group Texas Values, said the Commandments helped shape the country's legal and moral traditions. "Students really deserve to understand about that heritage," he told ABC News.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office told courts that there’s no point in defending the law because the incoming attorney general won’t bother to defend it. “The newly elected attorney general of Texas (Nathan Johnson), set to assume office in January 2027, has publicly stated that he will not defend the law at issue,” he wrote.

A Texas Democratic state senator pre-filed a bill to repeal the Ten Commandments classroom law, though First Liberty Institute's Kelly Shackelford notes Republicans still hold the Texas Senate. Read the complete story on The Christian Post: https://t.co/V5PqwCdNzH #Texas #TenCommandments #ReligiousFreedom #ChristianPost — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) November 19, 2026

Texas' law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom faces an uncertain future after Democrats won the governor's race and broke Republican control of the Legislature, even as the dispute reaches the U.S. Supreme Court. MORE: https://t.co/OfdOHDBcou — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 18, 2026

Louisiana is also facing challenges to its law requiring the Ten Commandments in the classroom. Teacher Chris Dier told ABC News, “I firmly believe it is time for the Supreme Court to step in and make a ruling.”

Texas’ bill was introduced in 2025 and mandated that every K-12 school classroom display a durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments measuring at least 16 by 20 inches.

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