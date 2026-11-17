Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat, pleaded not guilty on Monday to federal racketeering conspiracy, marijuana distribution, money laundering, honest-services fraud conspiracy, and drug-premise charges.

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She is one of seven defendants in an eight-count indictment. Prosecutors allege that she headed the “Lucas Enterprise,” which acquired and distributed at least 100 kilograms of marijuana, generating an estimated $4.5 million over five years.

From Fox 5:

Federal prosecutors accused Lucas of leading a criminal enterprise that they say acquired and sold large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds. At a news conference and in charging documents, authorities said Lucas used her political power to insulate the operation from scrutiny and sought to influence Virginia marijuana legislation to financially benefit the alleged marijuana enterprise. Lucas also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and of maintaining a drug-involved premises. A jury trial was set for mid-September, according to court records that also reflected her not guilty plea. One of her attorneys, Anthony Capozzolo, said by email that Lucas "looks forward to litigating this matter in the future" and declined further comment. The backstory: The charges against Lucas were announced after the FBI searched her hometown office and a cannabis shop she owns in May.

.@AGToddBlanche: "This morning, seven individuals were arrested or surrendered for allegedly participating in a large-scale RICO drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. One of those individuals is the President pro tempore of the Virginia State Senate, Lillie Louise… pic.twitter.com/3Tmp3DSC1F — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2026

The jury trial is set for September 2027.

One of her attorneys, Anthony Capozzolo, said Lucas “looks forward to litigating this matter in the future.”

Lucas has refused to resign or step down as chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, and will seek reelection next year. After the indictment was announced in October, she told reporters, “I am not a victim, I am a survivor.”

All seven defendants have now pleaded not guilty, including Lucas’s daughters Theresa Lucas-Lamb and Lisa Lucas-Burke and her grandson Ryan Eichelberger.

A Justice Department spokesperson said the agency “remains confident in its case and will not comment further on pending litigation.”

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