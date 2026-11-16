Mary Peltola's Lead Grows As Alaska's Senate Race Heads to Its Conclusion

Democrat Mary Peltola has expanded her lead over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan (R-AK) according to the most recent unofficial results.

The Alaska Division of Elections dropped its latest count on Saturday, showing Peltola with 140,637 first-choice votes compared with Sullivan’s 129,424 votes. This gives her 49.96 percent of the vote against Sullivan’s 45.96 percent.

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🔥🚨 BREAKING — Mary Peltola is projected to win Alaska’s Senate race, defeating Sen. Dan Sullivan.



Democrats are now projected to hold 56 seats in the U.S. Senate.



The call comes after days of watching the ranked-choice totals and the second candidate with the same last name.… pic.twitter.com/xDh0UzhGsm — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 14, 2026

Peltola sits just below the 50 percent threshold to avoid going to the next round of Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. Indeed, she needs only 157 more votes, according to the latest data.

Under state law, a candidate who is the top choice on more than half of the active ballots wins without ranked-choice rounds. That count also includes ballots that skipped the first ranking, counted for the voter's next choice, which the division's first-choice totals leave out. About 350 Senate ballots in the ballot-level file did that, and only about a quarter of them went to Peltola. Counting write-ins and those ballots, she is about 250 votes short, by Alaska News' math. If no one has a majority when counting ends, the division plans to run ranked-choice rounds Nov. 18, after its final count of absentee and questioned ballots.

There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race. When the remaining votes are counted, Mary will decisively be elected as Alaska’s next United States Senator. pic.twitter.com/4xy8DV5R6l — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) November 14, 2026

If Peltola wins, Democrats will control 56 Senate seats starting next year. Her campaign insisted that “There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race.”

The race has been plagued with controversy since it was revealed that members of Peltola’s campaign and a Democrat operative recruited another candidate with the same name as the incumbent to confuse voters who might have supported the real incumbent, instead of who has come to be known as “Decoy Dan.”

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