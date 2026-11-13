Illegal Alien Who Tried to Hijack a Plane Got Asylum by Claiming He's Transgender

A Honduran national is facing charges after he allegedly stormed the cockpit of a United Airlines flight while claiming to have a bomb.

He had been deported twice, but was later granted asylum, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “This twice-deported criminal illegal alien was allowed into the country after he tried to illegally enter for a third time because he claimed asylum, citing he was afraid he would be killed because he is transgender,” according to a DHS press release.

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NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested on a Newark to New Orleans United flight last night for allegedly storming the cockpit and claiming to have a bomb, leading to United putting out a hijack alert for the plane, is a 2x previously deported Honduran illegal… pic.twitter.com/LDVZDYMi8I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 11, 2026

Air traffic control audio captured local authorities saying, “He changed into all black before he started trying to reach the cockpit.

From Fox 8:

There were 46 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight from Newark to New Orleans, the airline confirmed. The plane landed safely at the airport, where passengers were deplaned and transported to the terminal. Deputies said they took Gomez-Alberto into custody and arrested him without incident. He was transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked with communicating of false information of planned arson and terrorizing, deputies said.

On November 10, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras after he attempted to gain entry to the cockpit during a flight. His criminal history includes felony bomb threat, felony threat—terroristic state offenses, and… https://t.co/tRYBUaf3XY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 11, 2026

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said: “This criminal illegal alien attempted to storm the cockpit, hijack a plane, and claimed he had a bomb. Thanks to law enforcement, he is now behind bars. This twice-deported criminal illegal alien was allowed into our

The suspect has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

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