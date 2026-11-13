DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Illegal Alien Who Tried to Hijack a Plane Got Asylum by Claiming He's Transgender

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Advertisement
Illegal Alien Who Tried to Hijack a Plane Got Asylum by Claiming He's Transgender
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

A Honduran national is facing charges after he allegedly stormed the cockpit of a United Airlines flight while claiming to have a bomb.

He had been deported twice, but was later granted asylum, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “This twice-deported criminal illegal alien was allowed into the country after he tried to illegally enter for a third time because he claimed asylum, citing he was afraid he would be killed because he is transgender,” according to a DHS press release.

Advertisement

Air traffic control audio captured local authorities saying, “He changed into all black before he started trying to reach the cockpit.

From Fox 8:

There were 46 passengers and six crew members aboard the flight from Newark to New Orleans, the airline confirmed.

The plane landed safely at the airport, where passengers were deplaned and transported to the terminal.

Deputies said they took Gomez-Alberto into custody and arrested him without incident.

He was transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked with communicating of false information of planned arson and terrorizing, deputies said.

Recommended
The Midterms — An Autopsy Victor Davis Hanson Stephen Miller Just Put a Wall Between the White House and K Street Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said: “This criminal illegal alien attempted to storm the cockpit, hijack a plane, and claimed he had a bomb. Thanks to law enforcement, he is now behind bars. This twice-deported criminal illegal alien was allowed into our 

The suspect has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | HONDURAS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Midterms — An Autopsy

The Midterms — An Autopsy

Victor Davis Hanson
Stephen Miller Just Put a Wall Between the White House and K Street

Stephen Miller Just Put a Wall Between the White House and K Street

Dmitri Bolt
John Kennedy Was Asked About the Nvidia Fiasco. His Reaction Did Not Disappoint

John Kennedy Was Asked About the Nvidia Fiasco. His Reaction Did Not Disappoint

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos