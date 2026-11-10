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Illegal Alien Arrested for Making Bomb Threats on United Flight

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 10, 2026 8:30 PM
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Illegal Alien Arrested for Making Bomb Threats on United Flight
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

The Department of Homeland Security has arrested an illegal alien who allegedly stormed the cockpit of a United Airlines aircraft and claimed to have a bomb, Fox News reported Tuesday evening.

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Authorities say that Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a twice-deported illegal alien from Honduras, entered the cockpit of a flight from Newark to New Orleans while making bomb threats. The actions from the illegal alien prompted the flight crew to warn air traffic controllers of an attempted hijacking. Once the flight arrived in New Orleans, Gomez-Alberto was taken into custody by local authorities.

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Fox News reports that Gomez-Alberto is facing charges for felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. According to its report, Gomez-Alberto first entered the United States illegally by crossing the Texas border in 2011. After facing his first deportation, he reentered the United States through the New Mexico border in 2014. In 2019, after his second deportation, he once again illegally entered the United States and was eventually released by an immigration judge.

Gomez-Alberto is being held without bond for his latest offenses.

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News Topics DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TERRORISM
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