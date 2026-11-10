Illegal Alien Arrested for Making Bomb Threats on United Flight

The Department of Homeland Security has arrested an illegal alien who allegedly stormed the cockpit of a United Airlines aircraft and claimed to have a bomb, Fox News reported Tuesday evening.

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NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested on a Newark to New Orleans United flight last night for allegedly storming the cockpit and claiming to have a bomb, leading to United putting out a hijack alert for the plane, is a 2x previously deported Honduran illegal alien. Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office once the flight landed at MSY (New Orleans airport) and he has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. Per DHS - Gomez-Alberto crossed the Texas border illegally in 2011 and was deported, then illegally re-entered through the New Mexico border in 2014 and was deported a second time. He illegally re-entered the country a third time in 2019, was arrested by Border Patrol, but was released from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release. He is currently being held without bond by law enforcement in Louisiana. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 11, 2026

BREAKING: Somewhere between Newark and New Orleans last night, a United passenger allegedly rushed the cockpit door and claimed he had a bomb in his backpack. The pilots punched in 7500, the code that tells air traffic control a plane is being hijacked. The door held. Here's how it ended 👇 — Contrail | Aviation News (@contrailnews) November 10, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 UNITED FLIGHT HIJACK ALERT: Passenger Claimed to Have Bomb, Attempted to Storm Cockpit Midair A United Airlines flight from Newark to New Orleans triggered a hijacking alert Monday night after a passenger allegedly claimed to have explosives and attempted to breach the cockpit. Pilots alerted air traffic control while the suspect, a 34-year-old man, was restrained at the back of the aircraft. Flight UA2174 landed safely at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport around 11:15 p.m. Authorities took the suspect into custody without incident. Source: NY Post, Daily Mail \ Writer: Naz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 10, 2026

Authorities say that Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a twice-deported illegal alien from Honduras, entered the cockpit of a flight from Newark to New Orleans while making bomb threats. The actions from the illegal alien prompted the flight crew to warn air traffic controllers of an attempted hijacking. Once the flight arrived in New Orleans, Gomez-Alberto was taken into custody by local authorities.

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Fox News reports that Gomez-Alberto is facing charges for felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. According to its report, Gomez-Alberto first entered the United States illegally by crossing the Texas border in 2011. After facing his first deportation, he reentered the United States through the New Mexico border in 2014. In 2019, after his second deportation, he once again illegally entered the United States and was eventually released by an immigration judge.

Gomez-Alberto is being held without bond for his latest offenses.

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