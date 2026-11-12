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Trump Declares Iran Deal Isn't Needed – Here's Where He Wants Vance's 'Total Attention' Now

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 12, 2026 10:51 AM
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Trump Declares Iran Deal Isn't Needed – Here's Where He Wants Vance's 'Total Attention' Now
Tom Brenner/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump is having Vice President JD Vance narrow in on domestic anti-fraud efforts just days after the president announced that it’s unlikely there will be further military escalation against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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The president posted to Truth Social on Thursday that the U.S. does not “need a deal with Iran,” as “those days have long passed.” Vance played a key role in Iran talks, including with the Memorandum of Understanding from early this summer. 

“We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!” he wrote. 

The president said he wants Vance’s “complete and total attention” on fraud issues in “Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters.” 

“Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!” Trump continued. 

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In a subsequent post that “if the Democrats want to ‘root out corruption,’ they should start with investigating Blue States, perhaps the most CORRUPT governmental structures and entities anywhere on Earth.”

“Big time money is being stolen each and every hour of the day!” he added.

The vice president was reportedly considering a discussion with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, in a step toward achieving an end to the conflict, according to the Wall Street Journal

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News Topics IRAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | CORRUPTION | DONALD TRUMP | JD VANCE
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