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Trump Just Threatened to Do This If Mexico Doesn't Stop the Migrant Caravan

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 12, 2026 11:45 AM
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Trump Just Threatened to Do This If Mexico Doesn't Stop the Migrant Caravan
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump threatened Mexico’s government with double tariffs if it fails to stop the Dios con Nosotros migrant caravan headed to the southern border.

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In a post on Truth Social, the president reminded readers that he “WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT” in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retake control of the House and Senate. He warned that “the INVASION of our Country is taking place again” and that “Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico.”

He continued, saying, “MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED.”

Trump has leveraged tariffs to extract various concessions from other nations — especially those that contribute to the fentanyl problem in America. The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s IEEPA tariffs in February, including a 25 percent “fentanyl” tariff imposed last year.

The only tariff in effect for Mexico at the moment is a 10 percent “forced labor” duty that has been in place since July. However, Section 232 duties would increase from 25 to 50 percent on autos and auto parts. It would raise the 50 percent tariff on steel, aluminum, and copper to 100 percent.

However, most Mexican goods would not be affected by these tariffs because more than 80 percent of products Mexico exports to the United States are duty-free under USMCA.

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The Dios con Nosotros (God With Us) caravan set out from Tapachula, Chiapas, on Tuesday and was seen traveling through Huehuetán, Chiapas, on Thursday, Reuters reported.

It’s believed that about 1,500 are part of the caravan, the third since September. Mexican authorities broke up the previous two attempts. Breitbart News reported that Mexican police are escorting the caravan toward Mexico City and that migrants are sleeping in municipal auditoriums.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is reportedly employing an information-and-dissuasion strategy to encourage participants to turn back. During a Thursday press conference, she noted that no migrant caravan made it to the southern border while President Trump has been in office.

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News Topics BORDER SECURITY | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MEXICO | TARIFFS
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