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Another Massive Migrant Caravan Is Heading to the US, Hoping Democrats Will Win the Midterms

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 2:00 PM
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Another Massive Migrant Caravan Is Heading to the US, Hoping Democrats Will Win the Midterms
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Americans elected President Trump in 2024 as a response to the failed border policies of the Biden-Harris administration. For four years, they allowed millions of illegal aliens — including violent criminals, drug dealers, and terrorists — to flood our borders. Voters, fed up with our tax dollars going to house, feed, and clothe them, elected President Trump to close the border and deport them all.

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Illegal border crossings have now stopped and deportations are happening daily. But if the Democrats win in November, we'll see a return to the Biden-Harris era. And it's clear illegal aliens and the organizations that support caravans know this, because a second massive caravan is heading toward Mexico with its sights set on our southern border.

The caravan is mostly young men, although some women can be seen in the crowd.

Yes, it is.

Someone is paying for this.

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All they have to do is wait until 2029 and then they can spring into action.

It does depend on how we vote.

Your jobs, your housing, and your safety are on the line.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BORDER SECURITY | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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