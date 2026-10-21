Another Massive Migrant Caravan Is Heading to the US, Hoping Democrats Will Win the Midterms

Americans elected President Trump in 2024 as a response to the failed border policies of the Biden-Harris administration. For four years, they allowed millions of illegal aliens — including violent criminals, drug dealers, and terrorists — to flood our borders. Voters, fed up with our tax dollars going to house, feed, and clothe them, elected President Trump to close the border and deport them all.

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Illegal border crossings have now stopped and deportations are happening daily. But if the Democrats win in November, we'll see a return to the Biden-Harris era. And it's clear illegal aliens and the organizations that support caravans know this, because a second massive caravan is heading toward Mexico with its sights set on our southern border.

BREAKING: Another large migrant caravan is leaving Mexico’s southern border right now in an attempt to reach the United States.



Some members of the caravan, which is mostly comprised of Central Americans, told me they are hopeful Democrats win the midterms. pic.twitter.com/uiFQzHNrzd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 20, 2026

The caravan is mostly young men, although some women can be seen in the crowd.

This is an invasion and an act of war against the USA — Stella X (@Stellaaa) October 21, 2026

Yes, it is.

How do they march length of MX without any visible supplies, yet arrive at our border still obese? Then execute a perfect triathlon - swim across river, climb the wall and run away from BP. — Odoacer493 (@odoacer493) October 20, 2026

Someone is paying for this.

Wont matter. Everything is funded and staffed until 2028. Trump won’t sign anything. There is nothing the Dems can do about immigration and enforcement. — Bryce Young is better than your team’s QB (@PantherFaninGA) October 21, 2026

All they have to do is wait until 2029 and then they can spring into action.

Vote like your life depends on it during midterms, because it does



Another MASSIVE illegal migrant caravan is headed for America. You better believe if Democrats take control they will do everything possible to undermine Donald Trump to open the border next election https://t.co/WWEbpF6JRP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 21, 2026

It does depend on how we vote.

Never forget that Democrats will throw open the border and import another bajillion third worlders the second they get a chance and they won’t even think twice. You cannot afford to stay on the sidelines. https://t.co/PPSdkHgseI — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 21, 2026

Your jobs, your housing, and your safety are on the line.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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