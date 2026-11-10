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Texas' New Democrat Governor Has Some Predictable Plans for Border Policy

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 10, 2026 11:30 AM
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Texas' New Democrat Governor Has Some Predictable Plans for Border Policy
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Under Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas became an instrumental partner to the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort during his second term in office. 

That’s about to change.

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Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, fresh off her Tuesday victory, has already signaled that Texas will reconsider its collaboration with federal immigration authorities under her administration.

While serving in the state legislature, Hinojosa voted against funding Operation Lone Star, which Abbott launched in 2021 to address the border crisis. Now, she is looking at ending the initiative.

“What has happened is we’ve spent billions of dollars in this state, billions of dollars to detain immigrants, to police for immigrants,” she said in an interview. “We need a review of Operation Lone Star.”

Texas attorney general-elect Nathan Johnson will look into the agreements state agencies have made with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

“If I were to keep that agreement, it’s going to be because ICE opens itself up to a true partnership, which gives me private individual investigative authority over actions by ICE committed in my state,” Johnson said

Johnson has also argued that Texas “should not divert vital resources away from public safety to score political points.”

The City of Houston has already given a preview into how immigration policy in Texas is about to change. Mayor John Whitmire on Friday signed a directive limiting cooperation between ICE and Houston police during traffic stops. “I’ve said many times: elections matter,” he said.

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However, Republicans still hold the Texas Senate, which means Hinojosa won’t be able to run roughshod over all of Abbott’s policies. A 2025 law requires sheriffs across the state to comply with the ICE agreements. Johnson will be the one who enforces this law, and he already said he’d enforce it against sheriffs who flout it without a valid reason, even though he opposes the measure.

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Federal immigration authorities are already preparing for the changes. One Border Patrol agent told the Washington Examiner, “I fear that now Texas will bar any law enforcement working with us like they do in California.”

President Donald Trump, asked Thursday about the issue, said, “If they don’t continue my policy, I will.”

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News Topics GREG ABBOTT | TEXAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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