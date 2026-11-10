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Polish Official Says Krakow Mass Shooter Was Right-Wing Extremist After Prosecutors Urged Caution

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 10, 2026 2:15 PM
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Polish Official Says Krakow Mass Shooter Was Right-Wing Extremist After Prosecutors Urged Caution
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file

The day after Poland’s prosecutors said it was too early to identify an ideological motivation for the individual who killed six people in a mass shooting in Krakow, another government entity suggested the shooter was a right-wing extremist.

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Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek told a radio station on Tuesday that evidence points strongly toward a right-wing motivation, according to Reuters.

The dead gunman who killed six people in a Krakow square visited websites about Norwegian mass ‌killer Anders Behring Breivik, Poland's justice minister said on Tuesday, adding there were signs he may have been influenced by right-wing extremism.

The suspect's motives have been the subject of a bitter political dispute since Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said on Saturday, just hours after the incident, that he had been influenced by far-right ideology.

Nationalist opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw ⁠Kaczynski called Kierwinski's statement a "blatant lie" and members of government appeared to backtrack on Monday.

However, Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek told Radio Krakow on Tuesday that there was "a very strong indication of right-wing extremism" being behind the actions of the suspect, who prosecutors named as 24-year-old factory worker Michal Oksinski.

This comes after prosecutors cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motivation of the shooter.

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Zurek said the gunman, who died in the hospital on Monday after police shot him, “visited websites concerning Anders Breivik.”

He also said other symbols in the gunman’s workplace could point to a right-wing bias and disagreed with the prosecutors’ assertion that the Gadsden flag found in his room does not indicate extremism. He pointed out that the flag was used by far-right groups in the United States.

However, the shooter left behind no suicide note or manifesto, as is often the case in these types of incidents. Investigators are still trying to determine whether he acted alone or had connections to extremist groups.

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News Topics CRIME | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING
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