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US and Israeli Forces Planning More Bombs for Iran After Midterms

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 22, 2026 1:15 PM
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US and Israeli Forces Planning More Bombs for Iran After Midterms
US Central Command / @CENTCOM

The U.S. and Israel are gearing up for another round of airstrikes against Iran set to take place after the midterm elections.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the plans involve a short, intense operation aimed at Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear sites, and missile and drone stockpiles.

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President Donald Trump has not approved the renewed airstrikes yet and has refrained from returning to major combat this year. However, he has signaled that further military operations could ensue after the upcoming midterms.

Dozens of Israeli jets flew through Syrian and Iraqi airspace on Monday, but turned back before crossing Iran’s border.

On the other side, Iran says it is ready for “diplomacy” or “war.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said recently that the regime will not return to the negotiating table unless Washington agrees to its laundry list of demands, which includes lifting sanctions.

President Trump told NewsNation on Wednesday that the U.S. is not negotiating with Iran and that something will happen soon.

Some officials indicated that the strikes could avoid refineries to prevent further rises in gas prices.

The U.S. and Israel are preparing plans for a possible attack on Iran in early November, after the U.S. midterm elections, a person briefed on the U.S. and Israel's war planning told NPR on Thursday. Iran said it is prepared.

The person, who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity to discuss the preparations, said Israel had initially planned to strike Iran in mid-October, about two weeks before Israeli elections on Oct. 27, but President Trump objected.

According to the person briefed, the U.S. is now amassing forces in the region to be ready to attack by early November, after the U.S. midterm elections, but that these preparations could also be part of a campaign to pressure Iran to reach a diplomatic deal.

U.S. midterm elections take place on Nov. 3.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is seeking reelection, is campaigning on a threat to topple Iran's regime.

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian state media on Thursday, "We are just as prepared for diplomacy as we are for war."

"Any scenario is conceivable, including the possibility of an attack by the U.S. and Israel," Araghchi said.

Trump pledged that there would be no strikes before the midterm elections, but there are indications that when the airstrikes resume, they will be devastating. There are talks of the U.S. military using the “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB) against targets in Iran.

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News Topics BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | ISRAEL | SAUDI ARABIA
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