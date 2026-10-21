Iran's President Says No Talks Until the US Lifts Sanctions. So Who's Dictating Terms?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the regime will not participate in peace talks with the Trump administration until it meets the regime’s demands.

Pezeshkian made the comments during a conversation with Pakistan’s army chief, according to Iranian state news outlet Anadolu:

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that the US must end pressure and threats and lift sanctions before any negotiations. “All regional problems, from escalating tensions to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, stem from US warmongering,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to remarks carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. “The Americans must explain why they started the war and embroiled themselves and the world in it,” he said. On the prospect of talks, Pezeshkian said: “Before any negotiations, they must first end the pressure and threats and lift sanctions.” Munir arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, accompanied by a delegation of officials. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei earlier said the visit was primarily focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran have continued as the two parties try to reach a ceasefire deal. President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal last month.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that “The negotiating table remains in place. It is the American side that is closing the path, not Iran.”

#WIONFineprint | Trump's inner circle divided on Iran war Vance reportedly questioned Iran war strategy & prospects @Rhythmsharmax has more https://t.co/7S1onZ1Os4 — WION (@WIONews) October 21, 2026

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official threatened to target undersea internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. carries out more military strikes against the regime.

While addressing reports in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We’re doing very well with Iran,” but that he had yet to “make a final decision of which way do we want to win” the war.

Vice President JD Vance said, “We have won decisively, but they’re — the Iranians, the enemy gets a vote here, and they have responded in certain ways.”

It’s not quite clear what game Iran is playing here. The regime likely knows that Trump isn’t going to preemptively lift the sanctions and kowtow to Iran’s other demands. But perhaps they are hoping for a political solution.

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A Pew Research Center survey released earlier this month found that 65 percent of Americans disapprove of the White House’s handling of the war against Iran while 33 percent approve. About 34 percent said the initial decision to carry out the airstrikes was the right one.

About 47 percent of Americans believe the war will last more than another year while 30 percent believe it will be six to 12 more months.

With the midterms being only 13 days away, Iran could be counting on Democrats to take control of at least one chamber of Congress. Perhaps they believe with a Democrat majority, they can force Trump to end the war — especially if it becomes even more unpopular when the new Congress takes office in January.

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