Trump Administration Forces University Settlement Over Disgusting Campus Antisemitism

The Trump administration and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, after the Department of Justice launched several investigations into allegations of antisemitism and racial discrimination.

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The White House has taken action against several universities over their failure to address rampant antisemitic incidents taking place on their campuses after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

From WFIN:

The Trump administration reached a settlement with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that will close 18 active federal investigations and a separate Justice Department compliance review involving alleged antisemitism and race discrimination at the university. The voluntary settlement agreement does not require a monetary payment, and the university does not admit to any wrongdoing or liability. The deal, which will remain effective until the end of 2028, allows UNC to maintain its eligibility for federal funding. Under the agreement, UNC will appoint an internal “Merit & Civil Rights Administrator” and establish a “Title VI Coordinator” position in its compliance office to address complaints about antisemitism and race-based discrimination. The university said Elizabeth Hall, associate vice chancellor for university compliance, was appointed to serve in both roles in addition to her existing duties. She will be the point of contact for the Justice Department and oversee UNC’s reporting obligations. “This announcement reinforces our commitment to the fair and equal treatment of everyone at Carolina,” UNC Chancellor Lee H. Roberts said in a statement. “For at least a decade, through different presidential administrations, U.S. universities have faced heightened public scrutiny across a range of issues. We’re proud to resolve those issues at Carolina in a way that protects our mission and affirms the civil rights of everyone in our community.” The agreement also requires UNC to provide mandatory antisemitism training to students, faculty and staff. UNC will also prohibit face masks used to conceal an individual’s identity, subject to certain exceptions, as part of the deal, which said student groups “shall be subject to discipline for antisemitic discriminatory conduct.” President Donald Trump and administration officials have accused pro-Palestinian protesters of antisemitism. But protesters, including some Jewish groups, contend that opposing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza is not antisemitic and that support for Palestinian rights does not indicate support for extremism.

Since then, a pro-Hamas encampment took over campus for 2 weeks in the spring. Jewish students were harassed daily: Called slurs. Physically blocked from campus spaces. Told: “Hamas should do it again. You’re next.” We were told to “avoid the center of campus.” 8/ — Noah Rubin (@NoahGRubin) December 15, 2024

The university has faced a barrage of antisemitism allegations over the years. A 2019 conference prompted a Title VI resolution agreement requiring the school to do more to address harassment and provide training.

In November 2023, guest speaker Rania Masri said that October 7 “for many of us from the region, was a beautiful day” and urged the audience to “demand the eradication of Zionism.”

These comments prompted one federal investigation into the university’s response.

During the 2024 pro-Hamas encampments and protests, protesters replaced the American flag with a Palestinian one. Jewish students reported being told, “that we should die, and that we should go kill ourselves.” They also faced violent attacks and other forms of harassment.

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