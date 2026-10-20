National Guard Member Shot in Washington, DC – Suspect in Custody

An assailant shot a Georgia National Guard member in the leg on Sunday after Guard troops attempted to break up a street fight on Washington, D.C., Barracks Row.

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Three Guard members returned fire at the individuals, striking the alleged gunman, according to law enforcement. The suspect, 41-year-old Jerrell Jackson of Southeast D.C., now faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Metropolitan Police described the encounter in a press release:

On Sunday, October 18, 2026, at approximately 11:10 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The on-scene investigation determined that members of the National Guard, assigned to patrol the Barracks Row corridor, observed a fight outside an establishment. The guardsmen were attempting to stop the fight when the suspect who was involved in the fight brandished a firearm and began shooting. The National Guard members observed the suspect with the firearm and began giving commands to the suspect to drop the firearm. The suspect attempted to flee while simultaneously discharging his firearm towards the National Guard members, striking one of them in the process. Three National Guard members discharged their firearms towards the suspect, striking the suspect. The suspect was detained afterward and held until MPD officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the National Guard member and the suspect to area hospitals for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

A National Guardsman and a suspect are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during a shooting in Southeast, D.C., late Sunday night. https://t.co/Ew6aHmvM2w — Military Times (@MilitaryTimes) October 19, 2026

National Guard troops forced to take cover in DC after a Guardsman was shot. Our nation’s capital is looking like a war zone under lawless leadership. God bless our troops who risk their lives to keep us safe. Restore law and order NOW! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/NRbqfIpuYa — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 20, 2026

Jackson has a lengthy rap sheet including two counts of assault of a police officer, illegally carrying a pistol, and several parole violations.

Law enforcement identified the wounded Guard member as Karon Jones from Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was treated and later released.

Back in November 2025, another National Guard member was killed during a fatal shooting carried out by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who also shot and wounded another Guard member.

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