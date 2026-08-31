Trump Sets the Record Straight After Kristen Welker Lies About His Endorsements

President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted NBC News’ Kristen Welker for claiming he had “mixed results” with his candidate endorsements.

Welker made the comments during a recent segment on Meet the Press. The host questioned how much impact Trump might have on the outcome of the midterm elections.

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“Well, he's going to loom large over these midterms,” Welker said. “There's no doubt about that. He, of course, has endorsed a slate of candidates in the primaries. He's had some mixed results, but most recently, his pick of Senator Darlene Graham, of course, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was successful in her primary battle, so now she takes on Dr. Annie Andrews in South Carolina.”

But this broader question: What impact will President Trump have on the midterms? He is urging Republicans and voters to go out and vote like he's on the ballot, and that could cut both ways, particularly in some of these battleground states and battleground districts, in part because of the backdrop. President Trump's approval rating at their lowest point in his second term, deeply unpopular because of the Iran War.

Here's Kristen Welker ending her career by saying Trump has "mixed results" with his endorsements. => https://t.co/KLoNuUgJsC pic.twitter.com/YQAkNRa7pM — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) August 31, 2026

Trump clapped back in a lengthy post on Truth Social in which he referred to Welker as the “Unpopular ‘Hostess’ of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press.”

The president pointed out that his endorsements “stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate, and 98% for the U.S. House, recently and over the longterm.”

He continued, declaring he plans to report her to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). “Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, she is not the only one. The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything ‘TRUMP.’”

He further stated that “Darline Graham’s run for the Senate was the biggest story in all of Politics, because she wasn’t expected to win, and then, when I Endorsed her, and she easily won, the story of her Victory was hardly covered by anybody.”

Likewise, the future Governor of Oklahoma, who was behind in every Poll, I Endorsed him, he won, and the story was barely covered! The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously.

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The numbers show that Welker was clearly lying about the outcomes of Trump’s endorsements, as the president pointed out in his post. But it is unlikely that the FCC will punish her for it. The agency typically does not meddle in news coverage because of the First Amendment. It has limited authority over editorial decisions.

But there is a silver lining. Welker managed to remind the nation once again why people shouldn’t trust the legacy media.

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