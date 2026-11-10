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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Moved to Military Base Over Iranian Threats to Life

Frank Camp
Nov 10, 2026 9:36 PM
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Moved to Military Base Over Iranian Threats to Life
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been forced to move from his residence to a military base after Iranian threats against his life.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday evening that plots against U.S. officials had developed into more advanced stages, “based in part on intelligence about threats to Mr. Bessent…”

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The information comes from three sources with knowledge of the issue.

According to a memo from a senior intelligence official in the Trump administration, which was viewed by Reuters, Iran has dialed up its targeting of U.S. officials, and plots are in the “advanced stages.”

The New York Times notes that while it’s not clear how immediate the threats against Bessent were, Iran is capable of targeted attacks inside the United States.

Iran orchestrated the murder plot against President Donald Trump and other political figures in 2024, as well as the assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair in Florida last year, which prompted a hasty evacuation out of his Miami home.

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As the man in charge of the Trump administration’s squeeze of the Iranian economy, known as Operation Economic Fury, Bessent has drawn the ire of Iranian leaders.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said Bessent will “not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats.”

Bessent is just the latest Trump administration official to be moved to a military base over safety concerns, The New York Times notes. Other figures who have had to move to military bases during President Trump's second term include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | SCOTT BESSENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
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