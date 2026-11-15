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Passenger Jet Wingtip Rips Into UPS Cargo Plane Nose As Over 13,000 Flights Still Face Delays

Frank Camp
Nov 15, 2026 11:08 AM
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Passenger Jet Wingtip Rips Into UPS Cargo Plane Nose As Over 13,000 Flights Still Face Delays
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

A Copa Airlines passenger jet and a UPS cargo plane ran into each other at around 9:15 PM at a taxiway intersection at Miami International Airport on Saturday night.

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Fortunately, no major injuries were reported and the planes were directed to other areas to avoid impacting airport operations. Tow Copa passengers were evaluated for minor injuries.

The damage to both planes was significant, considering that neither seemed to be traveling at high speed:

The air traffic control audio from the incident has made its way to social media:

The incident occurred just one day after the FAA authorized an exceptionally rare nationwide ground stop after radar and communications systems issues. While there was immediate concern on Friday that the stoppage may have been the result of a bad actor, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday that the problem ultimately stemmed from infrastructure upgrades being done in Arkansas, leading to a cascading issue.

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While current FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Saturday that he expected a “full recovery” of air traffic by Sunday, Mike McCormick, a former FAA senior executive, appeared on Fox News and said he thinks it will take a bit longer.

“This will take several days in order to get all the aircraft, all the passengers, all the baggage, all the flight crews all where they need to be positioned to get the system running up and running from early morning through the evening,” he told Fox News, per Mediaite.

Duffy threaded the needle on Sunday during an appearance on CBS News: "We have some delays in the airspace right now, but as we look to the end of the day and into tomorrow, we should be running at full capacity."

According to FlightAware, there were more than 22,600 delays on Saturday and 7,351 cancellations — similar to Friday’s numbers. As of midday Sunday, there were more than 13,700 delays and 1,956 cancellations.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics BOEING | FLORIDA | SEAN DUFFY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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