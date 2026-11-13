Dem-On-Dem Violence: DSA-Backed Angie Nixon Calls James Carville a 'Racist'

Socialist Democrat Angie Nixon appeared on leftist Joy Reid’s YouTube show on Thursday and flat-out called Democrat strategist James Carville a “racist.”

Nixon narrowly lost her Florida Senate election to Republican Ashley Moody even as the rest of the country fell victim to the midterm Blue Tsunami.

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After laying much of the blame for her loss on a lack of Democrat funding for her race, as well as the races of other black Democrat candidates, Nixon turned her sights on Carville.

“Ooh, James Carville. Ooh, honey, I don't know if you saw his analysis on the election, and for him to say that he doesn't like me or something, and he doesn't like people who don't win, and somebody checked him and said, ‘Well, you said you like David Jolly.’ That man is a racist. Like, I just, the way in which he talks and how he has continued to downplay the work that I was able to do and the work that other folks have been able to do, other black candidates, is just really mad disrespectful. And some people we need to call him out on that.”

Nixon went on to tell Carville to retire, and said he will end up causing a "mass exodus of black people from the [Democrat] Party."

“So James Carville, your analysis is whack. It is not truthful, and it is rooted in the white supremacy that continues to run this country,” Nixon concluded.

This isn't an isolated accusation. As Townhall's Dmitri Bolt reported, Nixon broadly blamed racism for her loss during an interview with Don Lemon: "I even think about like, people are saying that I, like, statewide, I came in last as far as statewide, but that is because, you know, there's racism within the Republican Party and there's racism within the Democratic Party."

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What Carville said exactly — during a recent podcast — was that Angie Nixon was “a uniquely uninspiring Senate candidate,” and that while people may agree with her politically, she was “not a good fit for the state of Florida.”

After some pushback from his guest, Carville added: “I understand that progressive America loves her and that’s great. I like winning, okay? I don’t like ideological purity. In fact, I can’t stand it! I can’t stand people who think they’re more moral than other people. The most important thing in politics is winning and when you lose, I don’t like you.”

Not every black Democrat candidate seems to agree with Nixon’s analysis of Carville.

In a pre-election interview, Mississippi Democrat Sen.-elect Scott Colom shouted out Carville for helping out the campaign: “But I grinded as I campaigned, doing the fundraising. [James] Carville helped me. Other people helped me.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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